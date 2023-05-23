[Full Watch Video Link] Carmelo Anthony Retirement Video: When Was Carmelo Anthony Drafted? Also Explore Complete Information On His Daughter, Age, Wife, And Parents

Read the Carmelo Anthony Retirement Video article to learn more about Anthony’s farewell to basketball games and personal life.

Worldwide fans of NBA game have been shocked to learn about the retirement of legendary basketball player Carmelo Antony. Have you seen the retirement video of Anthony? Are you eager to watch the video and know more about Carmelo Anthony? Then stick to the article.

Carmelo Anthony from the United States has built up a beautiful career in basketball game. Let us dig into the details of Carmelo Anthony Retirement Video and his personal life.

source: dodbuzz.com

How did Carmelo Anthony announce his retirement?

Carmelo Anthony has announced goodbye to his basketball playing career. On Monday, the legend surprised his fans and the sports world with a video released on social media informing his retirement from the game.

The three-time Olympic gold winner and 10 times NBA star gone to place his name in the Hall of Fame has Retire after his last game played for Los Angeles Lakers in April 2022. The 38 years old player has earned a lot of fame in the NBA season for his hard work in the play.

Carmelo Anthony posted a video conveying his retirement in a video. The post went viral among fans, and they are posting floods of messages.

Where can we find the video?

On Twitter, the legend has released the video. In the video, the player stated that the time has come for him to say farewell to the game, which has brought fame and purpose to his life. The player has included his career highlights with a background song, “All That I Got Is You,” sung by Ghostface Killah, which features Mary J. Blige.

Carmelo Anthony, 38 years Age, is eager to see how his future holds up. After the bittersweet career of 19 seasons, the players decided to farewell. Carmelo has a huge fan base around the world. Anthony is an inspirational player for future generations for his game.

We share genuine facts about the topic gathered from various online sources rather than false news. We suggest viewers confirm news from Wiki.

Let us throw some light on the personal details of Carmelo Anthony in the below section.

Carmelo Anthony Biography

Name: Carmelo Kyam Anthony

Date of birth: May 29, 1984

Age: 38 years old

Occupation: Basketball Player

Listed height: 6ft 7in

Listed weight: 108 kg

Playing career: 2003 to 2022

Position: small forward and power forward.

Number: 15, 7, 00

Education: Towson Catholic and Oak Hill Academy. College in Syracuse.

Parents : Mother, Mary, and father, Carmelo Iriate.

Siblings: Brothers Robert and Wilford.

Sisters: Daphne and Michelle, who died in 2010.

We have presented a few details of Carmelo Anthony in the above section. Now, we shall look into his marital life.

Many netizens are eager to know about his married life and children. Carmelo Anthony was married to his love in 2004. Carmelo Anthony got engaged to his ex-Wife, Alani La La Vazquez. The couple has a son named Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, who is seven years old. In June 2021, the couple got separated.

What is the relationship between Carmelo Anthony and the Hawks?

After Anthony announced his retirement, all veteran basketball players expressed their sad feelings. But Hawks tried their way to fun over the former player. Anthony was taken. Thunder was exchanged with Atlanta Hawks. The player hasn’t played a single game for the Hawks in 2018.

We take pleasure in sharing with you the social media links of the retirement video of Carmelo Anthony in the below section.

Social media links

Twitter

Carmelo Anthony’s retirement video is a legendary ode to his son https://t.co/N2YPxZCkkc — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 22, 2023

Conclusion

In the article, we have shared information about Carmelo Anthony and his farewell to his basketball career. Many people search the internet to learn whether Carmelo Anthony has a Daughter. Click here to watch the Anthony retirement video

Carmelo Anthony Retirement Video FAQS

Q1. Who is Carmelo Anthony?

Carmelo Anthony is a basketball player and ten-time winner in the NBA season.

Q2. Why is Carmelo Anthony in the news?

Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement on social media.

Q3. When was Carmelo Anthony Drafted?

Carmelo Anthony was drafted in 2003 by Denver Nuggets.

Q4. Where can we find the video?

The retirement video is available on Twitter and YouTube.

Q5. Who is the son of Carmelo Anthony?

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony is 16 years old and ranked 62 in county matches.

Q6. Is Carmelo Anthony divorced?

La filed for divorce in June 2021.

