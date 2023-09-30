{Watch Video Link} Chandler Jones Video Twitter: Why Did He Get Arrested? Know About His Brother!

The article discusses about Chandler Jones video Twitter news and answers the question: Why did Chandler Jones get arrested along with his brother details.

Are you the type of person who loves to watch football news? Then, have you watched the recent Chandler Jones Video Twitter, which is going viral all over the internet?

Chandler Jones, from the United States, is a talented football player who used to play for the Raiders team. Recently, he has been suffering from anxiety issues, which led him to open many private stories on the social media platform, which has backfired on him in a very unexpected manner. Let us see what happened to him in the upcoming section.

Details on Chandler Jones Video Twitter news

Chandler Jones is a very talented football player from the Raiders team. For the past week, he has been uploading many weird and controversial posts on his Twitter and Instagram profiles.

More specifically, on September 28, 2023, he went to Instagram Live and reuploaded the same video on Twitter.

In that tweet, he shared a disturbing video about his Raiders coach and the death of his friend and also shared about mind health issues and problems. Those videos raised lots of controversy.

Why Did Chandler Jones Get Arrested?

On September 29, 2023, Chandler Jones was arrested after he uploaded the disturbing video to the Twitter platform. And the reason for his arrest is due to allegedly violating a protective order. Presently, he is detained behind the Clark County Detention.

As the police officials have stated, the root cause of the problem is because of his Twitter video because he vented his anger on the Raiders team and then team coach Josh McDaniels.

His arrest became trending news, and his fans are questioning his arrest. Another Why Did Chandler Jones Get Arrested is that in that Twitter video, he shared that some fire department officers dragged him to the psychiatric hospital and injected him with some unknown substance.

So, he vented out his anger for treating him like that, and he added that on September 20, 2023, Chandler was listed on the list of non-football illness players.

All of these triggered him to share the truth with the world, but as a player, he possessed some public responsibility, and he abrogated that, which led him to get arrested.

Who is Chandler Jones Brother?

As soon as Chandler was arrested, the news channels started publishing as Jon Jones’s brother got arrested. So, who is this Jon Jones, and who is the brother of Chandler? Let us see them one by one.

Chandler Jones has two brothers and one sister. He is the youngest brother.

Jon Jones: Jon Jones is the mixed martial arts UFC champion who used to be an MMF player. He is the greatest champion, but he has also been into many controversies, like his brother.

Arthur Jones: Chandler Jones Brother, who is also the football player, Arthur is also an NFL player who used to play for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Redskins. He is also a great player, like Chandler. In 2017, he retired from his football team.

Both the brothers shared their concern and sadness for the arrest of the chandler.

Conclusion

In this article, we have discussed the latest updates on the arrest of Chandler Jones and the viral Chandler Jones Video Twitter news. Till now, there hasn’t been any update on the release of the Chandler; we have to wait for the official update from the officials. Until then, everyone can pray for a good and healthy life for him.

