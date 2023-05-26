Choosing Between Custom Software Development and Off-the-Shelf Solutions: What’s Right for Your Business?

Regardless of your business size, you would like to automate and optimize your business process. Isn’t it? There will always be some requirements that can only be exceeded with software development by proficient experts. Luckily, you have two options to choose from- custom software or off the shelf software. It is a good idea to figure out all the pros and cons of both software development solutions to make the right decision.

To explore more, it is important to know the difference between custom software and off-the-shelf software:

Custom Software:

It is software that is tailor-made to meet the specific needs of any business. That means, it can solve the challenges facing the team to deliver quality service to its clients. The team of software developers discusses all the unique business requirements, follows the complete development process, and delivers the software, which encompasses every challenge that needs to be resolved. Businesses also get suggestions for software customization to make things work in a better way. In the end, custom software development is a great solution to make your business scale and grow to a great extent.

Nowadays, many organizations are using custom software such as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and CRM (Customer Relationship Management). However, developing custom software can be time-consuming but it offers robust security. Thus, you can ensure the protection of your business and customer data. There’s no risk of malfunctions and app crashes.

Off-the-shelf software:

Off-the-Shelf software is ready-made software that can fulfill your requirements only up to a limited extent. Well, you can still opt for customization for certain features to automate business processes but not in the way you want. It is cheaper and requires less maintenance & support as you can access it easily.

Common examples of off the shelf software are antiviruses, games, email suits, and so on. They are easy to install, simple to use, and have ownership. It can be a good solution when quick integration and community support access are required. But it can be incompatible with your business software and operating system. There’s no innovation and any business can access it.

Now, if you are thinking about software development to optimize your business, then you should choose the right solution to meet your business goals. Here are a few points that you need to keep in mind while choosing custom software vs off-the-shelf software:

Identify Your Business Requirements:

You should keep in mind what you exactly want to achieve and what is your business purpose. When you define your goals, know the KPIs, and set realistic expectations, you can easily choose the right software development solution. Well, if you think your existing systems and integrations are unable to fulfill your customer’s needs, it is recommended to opt for a custom software development solution.

Connect with Your Developer:

If you want to have software that is built on agile methodology and functionalities, then custom software is the right option for you. A well-designed and user-friendly software can meet all your expectations for performance, functionality, and security. You can connect with developers who can demonstrate all the operational compatibility by reducing zone barriers and language issues.

Get a Flexible Project Plan:

Once you’ve chosen your software developer, work together to get a flexible and detailed project plan as per your budget and software development life cycle. When you go for custom software development, you get regular updates on the development process so that you can give your feedback as the project takes shape. You can try MVP (Minimal Viable Product) with a few necessary features to check if it works and then make improvements accordingly.

The Final Thought

This blog speaks about custom software vs off-shelf software and which one you can choose for your business. Well, you can choose as per your budget and preferences while ensuring that the solution can help your business scale. Nowadays, custom software development is a major cutting-edge tech such as artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, the internet of things, robotic process automation, mobile, cloud, and so on.

So, it is up to your decision on how you can set an impeccable workflow and reduce your operational costs.