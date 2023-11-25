{Watch Video} Ciclista Tem Cabeca Sin Censura Video Twitter: What Does Gore Is Here? Find!

Gather more information on Ciclista Tem Cabeca Sin Censura Video Twitter gore news and how the innocent man lost his life in that accident.

Are you the type of person who loves to ride bicycles? Then, have you heard of the accidents that are happening to cyclists on the roads?

Ciclista Tem Cabeca Sin Censura Video Twitter news is trending all over the Mexico region because this CCTV footage shows how cruel accidents can happen to people. In this article, we are going to explain the background story and steps to be taken to prevent such accidents.

About Ciclista Tem Cabeca Sin Censura Video Twitter

Here, the Portuguese term “Ciclista Tem Cabeca” refers to “cyclist had a head,” and sin censura refers to “uncensored.” So, the keyword “Uncensored version of cyclist had a head” is trending all over the internet.

This term has been framed based on the accident that happened to the victim, José da Costa Gonçalves. On November 20, 2021, the victim, Jose, rode his bicycle on the Avenida Comendador Luciano Guidotti public road in Piracicaba, Brazil, where Ciclista Tem Cabeca Gore incident happened. Suddenly, a bus hit Jose, which led him to lose control of his bicycle. He fell down the road, and the bus tyre went over his head. That video was recorded on the installed CCTV, and it was recently uploaded to the Twitter platform and went viral, marking its presence in more digital spaces. But with more views and traffic, it has also invited lots of controversies; hence, the video has now been removed from the Twitter platform.

Ciclista Tem Cabeca Gore News

Some of the gore websites are still publishing the gore video of how José da Costa Gonçalves head was smashed under the vehicles of the bus. According to the investigation reports of the police officials, the bus traveled from São Pedro to the São Paulo region. At Sao Paulo, only the hit-and-run accident happened. Even though it may seem like a normal hit-and-run accident, seeing the real gore scenes of the accident brings us chills.

Availability of the video

Ciclista Tem Cabeca Sin Censura Video Twitter became viral when the portal Zacarias uploaded this news on their platform; from then on, the 2-year-old information became trending.

Since the video has become two years older, many websites and social media platforms have removed it. Some websites share the links to the Gore video, but only a few of the links are authentic. The rest of them seemed to be mere fake links.

Public reaction

The Ciclista Tem Cabeca Gore video invited lots of concern for that 57-year-old man. Most of the people appreciated his willpower for riding bicycles at his older age. On seeing the footage of the accident, he failed to notice the bus. And the investigation reports didn’t reveal the real reason behind the accident. Hence, the public is forcing the officials to find the real cause of the accident.

Social media links

Conclusion

Therefore, this article discusses how a happy, cheerful cyclist loses much of his precious life in an accident. Ciclista Tem Cabeca Sin Censura Video Twitter news can also act as a lesson for every cyclist driving on the road on how to be very careful while heavy vehicles like buses and lorries are riding near them.

What is your suggestion for preventing such road accidents? Comment on it.

Disclaimer: The article discusses a viral cycle accident and warns every reader to wear a helmet upon riding the cycle.

