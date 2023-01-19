Using marble slabs Brick Township NJ for countertops will give your kitchen a sleek, elegant look. It is a durable material but cleaning it can be a little tricky if you do not use the right cleaning products. You should not use abrasive or acidic cleansers because they can stain or scratch the surface. When you clean them, you just need warm water and mild dishwashing soap.

If you should get a stain on your marble countertops Manahawkin, you can treat it with a poultice that is based on the type of stain it is to restore the color. You will need to seal it regularly to help keep stains from penetrating the marble.

Daily cleaning

Mix one tablespoon of gentle dishwashing liquid with three-fourths cup of warm water in a spray bottle. Make sure the dishwashing liquid does not contain any citrus juices like lemon or vinegar as these are considered acidic and should not be used on your countertops. Don’t use Windex or similar products as they can etch or dull your marble slabs Brick Township NJ.

After you spray the counter with the mixture, wipe it down with a hot cloth. Wipe the counter until there is no residue left. You can scrub any stubborn spot with the cloth but do not use an abrasive pad on the countertop as they can scratch it. Once it is clean, then dry it with a clean town using a buffing motion to get the most flattering finish for your countertop. It should be a soft cloth, not a rough scratchy cloth.

Removing stains

To help prevent stains, make sure you wipe up spills as soon as possible. The longer the spills stay on the marble countertops Manahawkin, the more chance they have to penetrate the surface and cause a permanent stain.

You should wipe up acidic stains, like tomato sauce, lemon juice, etc. as soon as you can because they can damage the appearance of the countertop and etch the surface. If it is oil-based, you can use bleach, alcohol, or ammonia but do not mix them as this can harm the surface or make toxic fumes. Dab the product on the stain and once it is gone, use a clean cloth to wipe away any leftover cleaner. Buff the spot with a clean cloth.

For food or organic stains, use hydrogen peroxide with a few drops of ammonia. Dab the stain until it is gone and then wipe the area with a wet cloth. You will also need to buff the area with a dry cloth. For a stubborn stain, you will have to mix a poultice. You want to use a cleaner that can stay on the spot so it can penetrate the stain over time. The poultice should be based on the type of stain. For example, mix dishwashing liquid with flour for oil-based stains.

Conclusion

Marble countertops will add a sleek look to your kitchen and add value to your home but they do require cleaning in certain ways to keep it nice looking.