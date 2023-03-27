Top 5 Cleaning Wipes for Every Canadian facility to try in 2023.

In any facility, keeping everything clean and sanitised is highly important. This becomes more convenient and easy with the help of hand sanitizer wipes or cleaning wipes. Using cleaning wipes in your day-to-day routine makes cleaning up easy and helps to maintain proper hygiene.

As the use of cleaning wipes is becoming popular in recent times, there are a lot of options available in the market. This is why it may become tricky to choose the right cleaning wipe. You can opt for wipes that provide cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting or simply choose one that provides all-purpose cleaning.

Through this article, we are going to have a brief look at the top 5 cleaning wipes that can be ideally used in every Canadian facility in 2023.



1: Petra Soap’s Health “E” wipes

The Petra Soap’s Hand Sanitizer Health “E” wipes are our top choice of cleaning wipes. You can use these wipes to clean your hand, face and other body parts. They are safe to use and are free from harmful chemicals. These wipes can be used by adults as well as by children. The Petra soap Health “E” wipes have antiseptic and antibacterial properties that help in cleaning and disinfecting. The wipes have a lemon scent that is pleasant to use. With FDA registration, the Petra Soap health “E” wipes are safe to use.

2: Great Value Disinfecting Wipes

The great value disinfecting wipes are a budget-friendly cleaning wipes option. These wipes help to get rid of 99% of germs and viruses and give the best cleaning and disinfecting experience. The wipes come in convenient packaging that comes with enough cleaning solution at the bottom so that you can wet any wipes that become dry. The cleaning wipe needs to be left on the surface for four to eight minutes in order to get proper disinfection. The great value wipes come at a much lower price than other cleaning wipes.

3: Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Another option for multi-purpose cleaning wipes are the Clorox disinfecting wipes. These wipes give all-purpose cleaning and can disinfect up to 99% of bacteria. The wipe needs to stay in place for 15 seconds before it is wiped away to ensure that proper disinfection is done. You get these wipes in different sizes and have an option to buy either travel packs or canisters according to your requirement. With a fresh and clean scent these wipes leave a pleasant smell after use. With safe ingredients, the Clorox disinfecting wipes are safe on the skin and can be used by anyone with ease.

4: Lysol Disinfecting Wipes to-go pack

The Lysol disinfecting wipes come with a high cleaning power with a micro-pocket pattern that allows them to clean and disinfect about 995 of germs and viruses. The to-go pack of these Lysol disinfecting wipes can be easily carried in your bag or purse and are travel friendly. The wipes are easy to use and can give the best cleaning effect with just a wipe without having to scrub off.

5: Lemi Shine Disinfecting Wipes

The Lemi Shine disinfecting wipes do not contain any bleach but use citric acid instead to give the best cleaning and disinfecting. These wipes can kill up to 99% of germs like salmonella, staph, and e coli so that you can have a completely hygienic experience. With a fresh lemon scent, these wipes are also pleasant to use.

While choosing cleaning wipes the factors that you need to look for are the purpose for which you are buying the cleaning wipe. Choosing a cleaning wipe that gives an all-purpose cleaning so that cleaning and sanitising become convenient. Another factor that you need to look for is the ingredients in the cleaning wipe. You need to make sure that the ingredients are safe to use. Along with the purpose and ingredients, other factors that you need to consider are the scent of the cleaning wipes and the disposability of the wipes. It is important that the wipes are easily disposable and do not harm the environment. All the wipes mentioned above have been tested for all these factors and have hence made into the top 5 list of cleaning wipes.