{Watch Video Link} Coco And Grace Fight Video Viral On Twitter And Reddit: Check Full Details

The fight between Coco and Grace took their huge fan base in the United States like a storm! What happened during the fight? What was reaction of Coco and Grace? Why did Coco and Grace fight? Let’s check details of Coco and Grace Fight Video Viral On Twitter And Reddit.

About Coco and Grace Fight Video:

The fight occurred between Coco and Grace on 7th September 2023 in a lift lobby at a hotel. Both Coco and Grace were staying at the Hotel. On 7th September 2023, both were in the lift when Grace took out her mobile phone to make a video of Coco. According to Coco, Grace wanted to make fun of her.

Coco took an extreme step by hitting Grace’s mobile phone, which fell on the elevator’s floor. It started the fight between Coco and Grace. The status of Coco and Grace’s fight videos on Telegram is unknown. As per sources, once they were out of the lift, Grace attacked Coco by pulling her hair with her right hand and dragging her to the ground.

Grace was dominant during the fight and hitted Coco on her face. At the same time, Coco defended herself by pushing Grace using both her legs. During the fight, the red wick of Grace fell to the ground. As per sources, Grace was filled with anger and used profanity and unpleasant statements against Coco.

After the fight, Grace questioned Coco if she wanted to continue the fight.

Coco Bliss and Grace Fight viral on social media:

A person captured the fight using his mobile camera. CCTV also captured the footage at the Hotel. Coco said that she would be filing a complaint against Grace.

On TikTok, Coco posted the footage of the fight on 7th September 2023. The @imcocobliss TikTik’s video file – 7275891195535052074 gained 2.8 million views within 24 hours. Coco tagged the video as – Who want the full video of her getting rocked?

Coco also posted three videos on her Twitter account – @imcocobliss. Her status video of the fight – 1699626865265344957 on Twitter gained 926.8K+ views within 24 hours. However, Coco Bliss Instagram posts did not have any recent updates.

At the same time, Grace’s social media accounts had no posts or videos related to the fight. Coco leads with 48,88,100+ followers on Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, TikTok, and 406 exclusive posts on OnlyFans. Grace is on TikTok and Instagram with 14,30,000+ followers and 227 exclusive posts on OnlyFans.

After the fight, Coco stated that Grace had fought with her in the past at another hotel too. Their rivalry is due to their presence on the same social media platforms and getting more subscribers to become famous social media personalities.

Reaction to the fight:

Youtube had 65 video reviews about their fight. Coco and Grace got trolled on social media as viewers found them fighting like small kids. The viewers made fun of their fight, while several fans were angry.

Grace sustained injuries on her forehead and updated her social media profile picture showing injuries. Coco was arrested yesterday afternoon

Social media link:

Conclusion:

Coco is ranked #2,795 most popular TikTok star, #22 TikToker from Miami, and #19 from Florida. Grace is ranked #21,354 most popular TikTok star, #19 from Louisiana. Tiktok had four related posts. Besides dance moves and lip-syncing on famous songs, Coco and Grace compete as grownup content creators and models. Coco or Grace mentioned no other reason for their fight and rivalry.

