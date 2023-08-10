Coinxgg com: What To Check This Website Crucial Data? Check All Details Here Now!

The post has investigated a crypto service website named Coinxgg com and presented its report for crypto investors.

Are you a cryptocurrency investor searching for legit detail of the Coinxgg web portal? Cryptocurrency has many investors rich in no time, but a prevailing scam in the industry has also led to the loss of money.

Coinxgg is a new website related to cryptocurrency, and people must check its details before engaging with this portal. Coinxgg com article has investigated this newly created portal in detail and presented its report for investors in Germany.

Disclaimer: The post content is based on internet research and has legit information for the crypto investor. The article has no intention of promoting the crypto-related platform mentioned in the blog.

What is Coinxgg Web Portal?

Coinxgg is a newly created web portal related to the cryptocurrency industry. As access to the website is restricted by Ethereum digital wallet Metamask which also works as a Phishing detector and PhishFort. Most information about this website is generated from third-party platforms like rating websites.

Access to the website is allowed at visitor risk. Coinxgg website claims to be an exchange platform that has been working since 2017 and has 2 million users. It started as an exchange for trading and storing crypto.

Is Coinxgg.com Legit or Scam?

This section of the article has all the legit details of the Coinxgg website that will help investors check its authenticity.

Age of website – Coinxgg domain was registered on 10th August 2023, a website with an age of less than six months.

Alexa Ranking – The web popularity of this site is zero, indicating low traffic on this crypto exchange.

Trust rating – Legit rating sites have given a score of 1% to this website, a low score for any legit site.

Social platform – The social media account of this crypto site is missing in the digital space.

Customer Reviews – Coinxgg.com has no feedback on any review website.

Owner Detail – The owner’s details are mentioned on the About Us web pages of the site.

Plagiarism – The text and images on the site is similar to another crypto website.

Trust Index – Coinxgg website has a trust index of 2%, a low rating for any authentic portal in the crypto industry.

Services Available on Coinxgg Web Portal:

The details mentioned below are based on information provided on the Coinxgg website. Most rating website has found this website to be suspicious.

Coinxgg provides exchange, listing and staking services to crypto developers.

It also provides crypto storage services to digital investors.

It entered Asia Market in 2022.

Coinxgg com Reviews:

The Web portal was created on 10th August 2023 and is less than a one-day website. The platform has zero traffic, and customer review related to this crypto site is unavailable in the digital space.

The Metamask Phishing service found this site deceptive and warned against accessing it. The potential threat listed by Metamask is a fake version of Metamask and password theft.

Social Media Links:

Reddit: Not available

Twitter: Not available

Website Link

Final verdict:

Coinxgg appears to be a suspicious website, and cryptocurrency investors and traders are advised to stay away from this site.

Do legit details of the website help you in making the right decision? Please comment.

Coinxgg com: FAQs

Q.1 Does Coinxgg sells NFT on its platform?

According to Coinxgg’s website, NFT sales will soon start on the platform.

Q.2 Who is the founder of the Coinxgg crypto site?

The founder of the Coinxgg platform is Benjamin Esch and his team.

Q.3 Is the Referral program available on the Coinxgg website?

Yes, Coinxgg has a referral plan for its investors.

Q.4 How can visitors register on the Coinxgg website?

People can register on Coinxgg by providing their email address.

