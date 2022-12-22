6 Top Tools to Help You Manage Cold Outreach

What Are the Best Tools For Cold Outreach?

The average response rate for cold emails is only 1%. However, leveraging the latest outreach tools can significantly increase this rate. In this article, we are going to show 6 tools that will transform your cold outreach approach and result in you generating more sales than ever!

1. SignalHire

SignalHire is a simple yet super powerful cold outreach tool that lets you find the email address, social media profiles, and direct dial numbers for virtually any prospect on the planet. Thanks to SignalHire, you no longer have to send emails to generic company email addresses and suffer horrendous open rates. You also can quickly bypass gatekeepers and call decision-makers directly.

SignalHire has one of the largest B2B databases on the planet, which features 650 million entrants. You can search this database via location, company name, prospect’s name, email, or phone number. Literally, at the click of a button, you will have all the prospect’s direct contact information. SignalHire boasts 97% accurate data and is constantly expanding its database.

SignalHire also has an incredible LinkedIn prospecting tool which you can download from the Google Chrome Store. Their Chrome Extension allows you to pull prospects’ direct contact information from their LinkedIn profile. All you need to do is open the prospect’s LinkedIn profile, tap on the extension, and then hit Reveal Contacts. Just like that, you will receive the prospect’s email, direct dial phone number, and social media profiles.

SignalHire makes it easy to instantly boost the effectiveness of your email campaigns by giving you the direct email addresses of prospects. At the same time, it supercharges your cold-calling efforts and allows you to talk directly to prospects without dealing with intermediaries.

2. HubSpot

Did you know that for $1 you invest in email marketing, you will generate $36 in revenue? HubSpot allows you to implement epic email marketing campaigns with its advanced yet at the same time user-friendly email marketing software. HubSpot offers incredible high-converting templates which allow you to create professional and personalized emails. The software lets you blast out thousands of emails instantly and ensures they land in the prospect’s inbox.

HubSpot’s email marketing software uses a simple drag-and-drop editor. It doesn’t matter if you have zero IT skills; you can still create top-performing sales emails that will rival the biggest companies in the world!

HubSpot also offers advanced tracking. You can instantly see your open and reply rates allowing you to keep a close eye on your email marketing campaign. HubSpot makes A/B testing super simple and helps you uncover key insights to improve your email marketing campaign. Try out Hubspot and supercharge your email marketing instantly!

3. Mixmax

Mixmax is an advanced cold emailing tool for Gmail. This tool will instantly make your SDRs, CSMs, and AEs more effective and generate more new business.

Mixmax is a simple sales enablement tool that is loaded with features. With Mixmax, you can effortlessly share your calendar in emails and place engaging polls and surveys into your emails. This tool will also closely track your emails and instantly alert you to opens and reveal extensive analytics, including click-through rates.

Another cool feature offered by Mixmax is one click dialler. This feature integrates with Gmail and allows you to click on any contact in Gmail and hit call. This feature is a great way to get your sales team to make more calls every day. If the Mixmax dialler can get all of your sales team to make just 5 extra calls a day each, the impact on your monthly revenue can be massive!

4. Outreach

Outreach is one of the biggest sales execution platforms on the market. This massive company has over 5000 customers around the globe. Outreach users close more than 2 million opportunities every month.

Outreach is a specialized software designed that helps sales teams manage all of their sales software to increase productivity and efficiency. The average Outreach user is able to boost sales by 10% or more.

Outreach is integrated with various sales software, including CRMs, document management systems, business VOIP services scheduling platforms, video conferencing, and others. Outreach is not a CRM and is not used for managing pipelines or tracking your email marketing campaign. However, it does automate many different CRM-related tasks and gives sales managers more control over their software stack.

If you are quickly becoming overwhelmed by all of the sales software you have or are simply looking to get more out of them, we recommend trying out Outreach. Their team can show how to manage your sales team and boost overall productivity more effectively.

5. Salesloft

Salesloft helps some of the biggest companies in the world unlock revenue. This sales enablement tool will have your team closing more revenue this year while hitting quotas and avoiding dead-end leads and poor forecasts.

With Salesloft, you can run every call, email, meeting, and interaction through one centralized system that links perfectly with your CRM. Salesloft can also analyze your pipeline and identify key opportunities and help you make more accurate forecasts.

Salesloft can help you win 28% more of your deals with its conversation intelligence feature. This feature will record all of your sales team’s calls and analyze them, helping you improve your team’s skills. This tool also helps you create an ideal sales process by analyzing every touch point so you easily see what works and replicate it. If you want to leverage the latest data and AI-driven solutions to increase your sales, try out Salesloft today!

6. Mailshake

Mailshake is a highly innovative sales engagement and automation tool. Mailshake can help you 2x your reply rate and ensure all of your emails land in the prospect’s inbox.

With Mailshake, you can send messages on LinkedIn automatically, track all of your emails, including open rates and click-through rates, highlight your most engaged leads and automate your cold email campaign with personalized custom templates. Mailshake is easy to use and is loaded with features that all quickly improve your overall cold outreach tactics.

Final Thoughts

If your cold outreach involves simply sending out bulk emails and cold-calling numbers from a leads list, you are leaving huge amounts of revenue on the table. To bring your cold outreach method up to speed, leverage the latest tools described above and win more deals instantly. Comment below what your favorite cold outreach tool is!