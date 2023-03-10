[Update] Cole Sprouse Girlfriend 2023: Who Is His Current Date? What Is His Net Worth & Age? Who Are His Parents? Check His Dad & Mother Details Here!

This article gives information on Cole Sprouse Girlfriend 2023 and tells some interesting facts about the new couple.

Are you looking for information related to Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend? The Riverdale fame actor Cole Sprouse is seen with his new girlfriend after Lili Reinhart, and everyone in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom readers wants to know about the girl.

If you are one of them and want to know Cole Sprouse Girlfriend 2023 information, then start reading the article.

Who is Cole Sprouse’s Girlfriend?

Cole Sprouse, known for his roles in TV shows like Riverdale and Friends, is seeing a girl. His Current Girlfriend name is Ari Fournier, and she is a French-Canadian model.

About Ari Fournier

Ari Fournier is a 24-year-old model born in Montreal, Canada, and travels to New York and Los Angeles for work. She came into the model industry when she was 15 years old, and now she signed the Premier Model Management and IMG models.

There’s not much information present about her parents as she wants to keep her personal life away from the media.

Who is Cole Sprouse?

Cole Sprouse is a famous actor known for his role in the Riverdale drama series, where he plays the character of Jughead Jones. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhard were in the news because of their relationship.

So, let’s check out some more facts about Cole Sprouse

Real Name- Cole Sprouse Age – 30 years Profession- Actor Date of Birth- August 4, 1992 Birthplace- Arezzo, Italy Religion- Christian Nationality- American Zodiac sign- Leo Father – Matthew Sprouse Mother- Melanie Wright Brother- Dylan Sprouse

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier

Cole and Ari were linked in Vancouver, Canada, in March 2021. The couple went official when Cole posted a photo of Ari and tagged her simultaneously. Cole and Ari are seen together at events like red carpets, award functions, and other occasions.

They constantly posted photos of each other on social media platforms on different occasions, which makes it clear that they are dating each other.

Cole Sprouse’s Net Worth

Cole Sprouse has been in an acting career since he was a kid. He appeared in the famous sitcom show Friends as a child artist. Now, he is a famous actor whose net worth is around $8 million.

Cole has won many awards in his career, like the Teen’s choice award, Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, and the list. He and his brother Dylan Sprouse were seen together in Teen’s show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Cole Sprouse’s dad is the President of York and Wilders, a production company.

Cole Sprouse Sober statement

Cole Sprouse said in an interview that Ari Fournier helped him to stay sober for more than 1 year. He is really happy about the efforts, and Cole is now focusing on professional work.

Final Words

Cole Sprouse Girlfriend 2023– FAQs

1: Are Cole and Ari still connected?

A: Yes, they are still in a relationship.

2: What happened between Cole and Lily?

A: They broke up and are still good friends.

3: Was Cole and Lily in the same TV show?

A: Yes, they were in the Riverdale show.

4: What is Cole’s mother name?

A: Melanie Wright.

5: What is the latest movie by Cole Sprouse?

A: Five Feet Apart.

