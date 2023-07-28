Colton Sisco Obituary: Who Was Colton Sisco? Also Explore His Full Wiki Details Along With Age, Parents, Net worth, Height & More

This article is about Colton Sisco Obituary and some other essential details. Read more on this topic.

Do you want to know about Colton? Are you eager to know the reason for his death? If so, read the article till the end. Colton is from Canada, and people are asking about his death. They are willing to know more about the cause of his death.

If you are also interested to know about Colton Sisco Obituary, you should read the article very attentively.

What Happened to Colton?

Colton was one of the victims of the torrential rainstorm. Six-year-old Colton and Natalie Hazel Harnish and Nicholas Anthony Holland became the victim. People are talking about the incident and the victims. The mother of Colton described that he is from Martock, N.S. He was a loving, kind, and caring child. His mother, Tera Sisco, further stated that he loved to spend time with his family and play with the car. Wiki has also mentioned many other details related to Colton.

How was the Personality of Colton?

According to Tera Sisco, Colton was a thoughtful and bright child. He donated his jewelry to the people whom he loved. Colton spent his favorite time with his mother snuggling up and eating popcorn. He also loved spend time with his father. He developed an interest in cars, and he loved to play with these cars. Colton has an elder brother and he aspired to become like him. Mother Tera Sisco expressed her gratitude to the rescue teams.

Biography of Colton

There are few details about Colton. His mother gave some information. She stated that the age of Colton is six years only. Everyone loved the friendly attitude of Colton. Four people were traveling in a vehicle reported missing as it was swept off the road. Four people, Holland, Harnish, Sisco, and a youth below the Age of 18, were traveling in a vehicle. The vehicles sank into the water. But rescue teams gave their best to rescue the people inside the car.

How did the Teams Rescue the People?

Many rescue teams have come forward to perform the rescue operation. These rescue teams recovered many dead bodies in the last few days. People are also eager to know about the details of victims. Recently bodies of two children and a 52-year-old have been recovered. People are also asking about the Parents of Colton. His mother’s name is Tera Sisco. Although he has a father, his name has not been mentioned anywhere.

Reactions of Family Members

Family members of Colton have been mourning, and they are missing their child. The record-breaking storm swept many victims away. The storm destroyed vehicles and houses. Many people have lost their lives. People are trying to find out the Net worth of the family of Colton. However, no amount has been disclosed yet.

Social Media Links

No social media link is available.

Conclusion

Family members and friends are mourning the loss of Colton. He was a lovely child, and all near and dear ones miss him. To know more, please visit the link below

Did you get some information from the article? If so, please provide the feedback below.

Details On Height & More-FAQs

Q1. How old was Colton?

Six-year-old.

Q2. Who were his family members?

Parents and elder brother.

Q3. What did he love to play with?

Cars.

Also Read –[Unedited] Kaylee Murphy Obituary: Who Was Kaylee Murphy Chicago? Check Complete Details On Her Biography Along With Age, Parents, Net worth, Height & More