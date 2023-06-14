[Unedited] Communities Going Private Reddit: Why Are So Many Reddit Communities Subreddits Going Private? Know Reason Behind Going Dark Here!

The viral news about the Communities Going Private Reddit makes thousands of Reddit users disappointed.

Are you a Reddit user? Are you facing any issues with Reddit? Thousands of Reddit users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other countries faced issues with their favorite subreddits.

If you are a daily user of Reddit, you might notice that so many subreddits went private from 12th June to 14th June. Read the Communities Going Private Reddit article if you face the same issue.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Disclaimer: We have gathered all the information from authentic and trustworthy sources. All the details mentioned here are for educational purposes only.

What happened to the Reddit communities?

Around 8,000 subreddits went private to protest against Reddit. Popular subreddits like r/funny, r/gaming, and r/aww also went private. Recently, Reddit started charging a fee for third-party access to its Application Programming Interface or API.

If you are unaware of API, let us tell you what an API is. An API is basically software that allows applications to communicate with each other. Because of this, Reddit started charging fees, and people started searching Why Are So Many Subreddits Going Private.

What happened after going private?

As thousands of famous subreddits decided to join the Reddit boycott movement, a great portion of trending content became unavailable. This boycott movement forced millions of Reddit users to move to other social media platforms for entertainment. People got disappointed for not being able to see daily Reddit posts.

Why Are Reddit Communities Going Private?

In April 2023, Reddit already set down its vision for the Reddit API’s future. Reddit implements a premium fee structure for subreddits to access the Reddit API. These changes can destroy third-party application users that rely on a precious Reddit experience. To protest against these new changes, thousands of Reddit communities are going private.

What did subreddits do to stop Reddit Communities Going Dark?

Several moderators listed their demands to save third-party applications.

Reddit needs to allow third-party applications to run ads and supply revenue to make them continual. Reddit needs to bring down the pricing of API and give enough time to applications to adjust.

Reddit must improve the Reddit API by adding new features like notifications, chat, increasing the rate limit, and picture upload. Thus it will be possible to stop Reddit Communities Going Dark .

Provide better communication and consulting with the disabled communities.

Compensate those developers who provide alternatives to the inaccessible official app of Reddit.

As the NSFW content is appropriate and trustworthy, Reddit has to allow third-party applications access.

According to an r/ModCoord’s post, more than 28k moderators from 7k subreddits participated in this movement.

What was the reaction of Reddit users after hearing the news?

Reddit users from across the world get mad after hearing the news. In the last few days, millions of people searched for Why Are So Many Subreddits Going Private? You can check our “Social Media Links” section for recent updates about this news.

Summary:

Many subreddit moderators also posted bulletins to their websites, Reddit communities, and many other social media sites to show their intention of supporting third-party applications. Some subreddits chose to remain inaccessible to show support. To know Why Are Reddit Communities Going Private, please click here to watch the video on recent updates of Reddit.

Are you disappointed with this news? Please comment.

Communities Going Private Reddit– FAQs:

Q.1 Is Reddit still going private?

Ans. Yes.

Q.2 How many subreddits went private?

Ans. Around 8,000.

Q.3 What will be the rate?

Ans. 24 cents for 1,000 API calls.

Q.4 When subreddits started to go private?

Ans. From 12th June 2023.

Q.5 What can be the cost of the new API model in a year?

Ans. Over $20 million.

