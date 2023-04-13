[Update] Connor Sturgeon Girlfriend: Who Is Connor Sturgeon? How Did He Die? What Did Connor’s Mother Say? Explore The Details On Voicemail, And Obituary

This research on Connor Sturgeon Girlfriend will update the readers on the personal life of Connor and why did he attack the bank.

What is the current update on Connor Sturgeon? Is the matter closed? We would like to tell you that this matter isn’t closed yet and people in the United States and Canada are still trying to seek details on Connor Sturgeon Girlfriend. Today, we will share all the required details on this attack and why everyone is talking about the girlfriend of Connor Sturgeon. So, please stay tuned with this post and get all updates.

Girlfriend of Connor Sturgeon!

According to the latest online reports, Connor Sturgeon sent a message to his friend who was his ex-colleague. But, there is no confirmation on any online media if the person was his girlfriend. The name of the friend is not revealed on any social media site or online search engines. So, we cannot pass false news to our readers. If the name will be revealed, then we will be sharing it with our audience.

Voicemail to Connor’s friend!

Connor Sturgeon was the gunman in the recent firing that took place in Old National Bank of Louisville. He killed six people at the bank and around nine were injured. As per online sources, Connor informed about this attack to his parents. He told them that he was going to attack the bank. However, he shared an audio message with his friend in which he clearly stated that he felt suicidal and would attack the bank. He carried a rifle with him and entered the bank. This shooting occurred at 8:30 in the morning on Monday. Although the gunman was also Dead during this incident. His parents and colleagues could not believe that Connor could do this. He was 23 years old and some of his friends informed that he was a brilliant sportsperson during his school days.

What did Connor’s Parents say?

According to online sources, his Mom informed the cops about this attack as they received a message from Connor that he was going to attack the bank. Also, his mother informed that her child suffered from cerebral problem. This might be the reason why he was feeling suicidal. Moreover, he live-streamed the complete incident on social media leaving everyone shocked.

