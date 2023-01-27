When to Decide Between Consumer Proposal and Debt Consolidation

If you are feeling overwhelmed by your debt and unable to keep up with payments, it may be time to consider a consumer proposal or debt consolidation. Both of these options can help you manage your debt and reduce the amount of money you owe, but it’s important to understand the differences between the two and decide which one is the best fit for your financial situation. This article will provide an overview of consumer proposal and debt consolidation, the steps involved in filing a consumer proposal in Toronto, and when to consider one option over the other.

Steps Involved in Filing a Consumer Proposal in Toronto

If you have a high level of debt that you are unable to pay off, filing a consumer proposal in Toronto may be the right solution. A consumer proposal is a legally binding agreement between you and your creditors that outlines a plan to repay a portion of the debt over a period of time. To start the process, you will need to work with a Licensed Insolvency Trustee (LIT). A LIT is a federally regulated professional who can provide advice and help you with the filing process.

When you meet with the LIT, they will review your finances and help you develop a repayment proposal that works for both you and your creditors. The proposal will outline how much you will pay each month, how long you have to pay off the debt, and how much of the total amount you owe will be forgiven. Once the proposal has been submitted to the creditors, they will have 45 days to accept or reject the terms. If accepted, the consumer proposal is binding and you will be responsible for making the agreed upon payments.

When to Consider a Consumer Proposal vs Debt Consolidation

Debt consolidation is another option for managing debt, but it usually only makes sense for those with smaller amounts of debt who can afford to make the payments. With debt consolidation, you take out a loan and use it to pay off all of your existing debt. The loan will have a lower interest rate than your credit cards, so you can save money on interest payments.

A consumer proposal is typically the better option for those with larger amounts of debt who are unable to make payments. With a consumer proposal, you can reduce the amount of debt you owe, making payments more manageable. Additionally, a consumer proposal will not affect your credit score as much as debt consolidation. It is important to speak to a financial professional to determine which option is right for you.

Deciding between a consumer proposal and debt consolidation is a difficult decision, but one that can have a huge impact on your finances. A consumer proposal can help you reduce the amount of debt you owe and make payments more manageable, while debt consolidation can help you save money on interest payments. It is important to speak to a Licensed Insolvency Trustee to understand the steps involved in filing a consumer proposal in Toronto and determine which option is right for you.