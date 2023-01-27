An Overview of Consumer Proposals in Toronto

If you are struggling with debt in Toronto, then you may be considering a consumer proposal. It is important to understand what a consumer proposal is, the process for filing one, and the pros and cons of this debt relief option. A consumer proposal is a legal agreement between you and your creditors that is administered by a Licensed Insolvency Trustee. A Bankruptcy Trustee in Toronto can help you understand if a consumer proposal is the right debt relief solution for you.

What is a Consumer Proposal?

A consumer proposal is a legal agreement between a debtor and their creditors to settle debt. It is an alternative to filing bankruptcy and allows the debtor to pay back a portion of the debt that is owed, usually over a period of five years or less. The amount of the payment is based on the debtor’s ability to pay and is usually much less than the full amount of the debt. The consumer proposal must be approved by the creditors and is administered by a Licensed Insolvency Trustee.

Process for Filing a Consumer Proposal

The process of filing a consumer proposal in Toronto can be broken down into several steps.

Understand Your Debt: The first step is to understand the amount of debt that you owe, who the creditors are, and the interest rates on the debt. Contact a Bankruptcy Trustee: Once you have a clear understanding of your debt, the next step is to contact a Bankruptcy Trustee in Toronto to discuss your debt relief options. Negotiate with Creditors: The Licensed Insolvency Trustee will negotiate with your creditors on your behalf to come up with a consumer proposal that is both acceptable to the creditors and that you can afford. File the Proposal: Once the proposal is accepted by the creditors, the Licensed Insolvency Trustee will file the consumer proposal with the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy. Make Payments: Once the consumer proposal is filed, you will begin making monthly payments to the Trustee. The Trustee will then distribute the payments to the creditors.

Pros and Cons of Consumer Proposals

There are several advantages and disadvantages to filing a consumer proposal.

Pros:

A consumer proposal is a way to consolidate debt and make one payment each month.

A consumer proposal can stop interest from accruing on the debt.

It can stop collection calls and lawsuits from creditors.

In some cases, a consumer proposal can reduce the amount of debt that is owed.

Cons:

A consumer proposal will remain on your credit report for three years after it is paid off.

Your assets may be seized to help pay off the debt.

Your creditors may oppose your consumer proposal.

If you are struggling with debt in Toronto, a consumer proposal can be a great way to consolidate debt and make one payment each month. It can also stop interest from accruing on the debt and stop collection calls and lawsuits from creditors. It is important to understand the process for filing a consumer proposal as well as the pros and cons of this debt relief option. A bankruptcy trustee in Toronto can help you understand if a consumer proposal is the right debt relief solution for you.