3 Types of Software That Can Improve Your Organization’s Collaboration

Maybe you’ve got a hybrid office model, remote employees, or a global workforce. Or perhaps you’re managing siloed teams of impenetrable cliques and reclusive introverts. Whatever the case may be, chances are, your staff could be doing a better job of communicating and collaborating. But the days of herding everyone into the conference room for a weekly meeting are a distant memory.

You know you could be using tech to foster more interpersonal and interdepartmental communication. But you’re not sure where to start when it comes to implementing and investing in new software solutions. It’s best to start simple, with a set of core programs that streamline key organizational processes. Here are some of the ways you can start using software to get your team working together better.

Contract Management Software

If you work in an industry like real estate, law, or healthcare, your team could be managing hundreds of contracts daily. And when there’s a dispute or a question, that can mean a lot of searching for files, scanning and emailing — if not hard copy paperwork. Contract management software can help ease the communication burden on your team, enabling team members to access contracts from one central cloud location.

This type of software makes it easier for clients, vendors, and employees to keep contracts signed and updated digitally. Everyone can easily view contracts from wherever they are, without lots of back-and-forth. It only takes a click or two to securely make changes or verify the status of a contract. Many programs also automate compliance and analytics to help avoid regulatory issues and missing data.

The best contract management programs let users know when a contract is ready to expire or be renewed. That means it’s no longer on a single administrative employee to remember and alert other members of their team. Some programs also use AI to help users draft and update contracts according to needs and legal requirements. This frees up your team to focus on more important aspects of communication, rather than, say, arguing over how to word contracts. All in all, contact management software makes the contract process more collaborative and less combative.

Project Management Platforms

If you’re trying to operate without project management software, you might as well be using cups and string as WiFi. Well, maybe it’s not quite that bad, but you’re certainly not functioning as smoothly as you could be. The right project management software can keep every member of your team in the loop and on task with their assignments. Anything less, and you’re adding all sorts of emails, check-ins, and other admin tasks to your day.

With project management software, you can see all of your team’s ongoing projects in one virtual location. You can use it to assign tasks, get status updates, verify completion, share document links, and more. Automatic reminders help keep both you and your team members informed and on task. Communication trails let you see who’s shared questions or comments about a project, so nothing needs to get repeated.

Project management software can be used by all levels of employees across practically any industry. It can help teams like marketing, sales, content, and creative come together to easily create and track the progress of cross-functional projects. If you have teams working across different time zones, it can be especially helpful. Teams can work asynchronously, but still get immediate updates on projects as soon as they log on.

Video Conferencing Solutions

You don’t need an article to tell you your company needs an effective video conferencing platform. Any team operating in a (relatively) post-COVID world needs options for remote face-to-face team and one-on-one meetings. But the quality of platforms can vary widely, as can the ways in which you use them. For better collaboration through video conferencing platforms, consider some of the following tips.

First, and perhaps most importantly, any video conferencing program you deploy needs to have auto-captioning. It’s more than likely you have team members who are hard-of-hearing or other difficulties relying solely on listening. Captions can have huge benefits for people with ADHD, autism, or difficulties concentrating on and/or processing verbal information. Auto-transcription also makes it easier for everyone to look-up what was said during meetings later.

Other important features vary depending on your organizational needs. One example is the capability to handle a large number of users on a single call. Another is the ability to screen share, whiteboard, or use other third-party collaborative tools over the platform. Consider what your team could do better if it had access to certain video conferencing features. But, at the end of the day, the most important thing is making sure you have a good, stable platform that doesn’t crash.

A Collaborative Company Culture

The above are just some of the tools you can use to make it easier for your company to collaborate. Others include a flexible, multifunctional chat platform that works on your employees computers and their phones. And of course, a robust email program, like Gmail, that’s easily searchable and hyper-intuitive.

But none of these tools will work its best without a culture of transparency, trust, and communication. No matter what level of tech investment you can afford, you can create a more collaborative workplace culture. That starts with fostering an environment where employees feel comfortable sharing with each other — and you.