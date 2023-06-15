What Is the Advantage of a Corner Bathtub?

The bathroom should be functional, comfortable, and practical. But who says the bathroom doesn’t have to be spectacular or have an interesting design? And the highlight of that design can be an original corner bath. Or it can be a luxurious addition to your planned interior. If you have not yet decided on a particular model, you are welcome to browse the Aquatica range of bath tub for sale. The variety of shapes and models is sure to give you an interesting design idea and help you make the right choice.

How to choose a bath

Before you make your final purchase, it is worth considering how to choose the best bathtub for your home. The first step is to measure the space available in the bathroom. Then think about what else you want to put in it. Once you have all this information, you will know what size bath you need. On average, your choice will be based on the following parameters: length, width, height from the floor, and depth of the tub.

In addition to the dimensions, it is important to decide how the bathtub will be installed, which can be:

Wall-mounted, installed close to the wall, or up to several at once if it is a corner model.

Freestanding. These models have beautifully designed sides and legs so they can be placed in the center of the bathroom

Built-in. They are installed in a special recess in the floor, in a separate niche in the wall, and on a so-called “plinth.”

The advantages of a corner bath

There are three main reasons for choosing a corner bath: