COVID 19 Xbb 1.5 Variant Symptoms: What Are Its Severity? How Many Cases Reported Yet? Know Treatment Details Here!

COVID 19 Xbb 1.5 Variant Symptoms post has discussed various aspects of the new variant spreading globally.

Is Xbb 1.5 a variant of Covid-19 spreading in your area? Does this variant spread faster than its predecessors? According to recent data from United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 infection due to Xbb 1.5 has increased from 4% to 18% in the last month of 2022.

Covid-19 cases have shot up Worldwide and are causing new challenges to people and healthcare professionals. COVID 19 Xbb 1.5 Variant Symptoms write-up has discussed different aspects like vaccination efficacy and treatment available against this virus.

Disclaimer: The post’s content is based on internet research and is not for promotional activity.

Symptoms of Omicron Variant Xbb 1.5:

The January 2023 data also reveals that this variant is responsible for 26% of new infections and spreads faster than other variants. According to a CDC report, most symptoms are similar to the previous virus, but Xbb .5 is more contagious.

Cough, Fever, and chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue, Headache, and muscle or body ache

Loss of taste and smell

Runny nose, congestion, and sore throat

Diarrhea and Vomiting

Treatment against Xbb 1.5 variant:

Some health professionals prescribe the anti-viral Paxlovid against Xbb 1.5 and expect it to work for patients. This anti-viral medicine from Pfizer has effectively worked against another variant of covid-19. As Xbb 1.5 is, a new variant efficacy of the medicine is still under investigation.

Monoclonal antibody prescription is not working against the new variant, and the FDA has withdrawn its authorization for preventive antibody Evusheld. So it can be said that no cure is available against Xbb 1.5, and doctors are using medications that were effective against other variants.

Severity of Covid- Xbb 1.5 Variant:

The contagious rate of this variant is five times faster than predecessors, and more than 25% of people are getting infected due to this variant. Experts believe that people infected previously with the Covid-19 virus will get reinfected with Xbb 1.5 with others. Many countries will see their peak in January 2023.

The variant appears similar in its effect on patients, as no new serious ailments can be seen in people infected by it. Doctors can prevent the disease and death from Xbb 1.5.

How to prevent new Cases of the XBB 1.5 Variant?

The good news for healthcare professionals and patients is that vaccination works effectively against this variant, and the death rate is low.

People should get themselves fully vaccinated.

Wear N95 and KN 95 masks in areas of high transmission.

Sanitize the surfaces with disinfectants.

Clean your hand always with sanitizer.

Social Media Links:

#COVID19 variant #XBB.1.5 may be more transmissible than other variants, but we don’t know if it causes more severe disease. We’re closely watching this variant to see how well our vaccines & treatments are working against it. — CDC (@CDCgov) December 30, 2022

Final verdict:

The Xbb 1.5 variant is spreading fast and may reach its peak in many countries in January 2023. As vaccination and other preventive measures work against it, people should take precautions.

Are you taking all the precautionary measures against Xbb 1.5? Please comment.

COVID 19 Xbb 1.5 Variant Symptoms: FAQs

Q.1 Xbb 1.5 is a descendant of which strain?

Xbb 1.5 has mutated from the Omicron strain.

Q.2 Is effective medicine available against the Xbb 1.5 variant?

No, doctors are prescribing medicine that has worked for other covid-19 variants.

Q.3 Do bivalent booster doses reduce hospitalization?

Yes, Bivalent booster has been shown to reduce hospitalization by 73% in the 65 plus age group.

Q.4 Will new variants keep emerging in the future?

Yes, the new variant of covid-19 will keep emerging in the future.

Q.5 Should people wear masks to protect themselves from the Xbb 1.5 variant?

Yes, the mask will reduce the new variant’s transmission rate.

Q.6 What are COVID 19 Xbb 1.5 Variant Symptoms?

Xbb 1.5 symptoms are similar to other covid-19 variant symptoms.

Also Read : – Is When Tesla Split 2022 {Aug 2022} Exclusive News Here!