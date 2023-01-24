Damar Hamlin Collapse Full Video: Is It Going Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter Networks? Find Facts Here!

This post explores the recent updates after Damar Hamlin Collapse Full Video went viral. Read to grab the entire stuff now.

Are you aware of Damar Hamlin’s health? Do you know he was in the news due to a health condition for the past three weeks? Damar fans are eager to know the latest update on his health. People are eager to glimpse their role models in the play.

His sudden collapse video is reaching the audience through all the social platforms. Hence, Damar Hamlin Collapse Full Video on the ground is worrying many people in Canada and the United States. Let us glance into the updates.

About the full video of Damar Hamlin

On 3rd January 2023, Damar Hamlin played for his team, Buffalo Bills. In the first quarter of the match, Damar suddenly collapsed in the middle of the ground. The full video was captured and circulated on social sites, which became Viral On Reddit.

Exact happening on the incident spot

The match was against the Cincinnati Bengals. Damar was seen tackling them and collapsed midway through the game. He fell on his back initially and was fine for some time. However, it collapsed again after a few minutes.

Tee Higgins was on the receiver side when Hamlin collapsed. Damar Hamlin was given immediate CPR () on the ground. The ambulance was called instantly, and he was driven to the nearest hospital for further treatment. He reportedly faced a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition for several days. Fans posted on Twitter for his speedy recovery.

The latest update on Dalmer Hamlin

Dalmer Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on 11th January 2023. After the release, he was scheduled for the longest rehabilitation session because of his last three-week traumatized condition.

Dalmer arrived in his team’s locker room, Buffalo Bills, this Sunday, 22nd January 2023. His team floated the video of his arrival on Instagram.

Know about Damer Hamlin

Full name: Dalmer Hamlin

Parents name: Unknown

Nickname: None

Birth Home: Mckees Rocks, Pennsylvania

Date of birth: 24th March 1998

Age: 24

Networth: 660,000S

Dalmer Hamlin is allegedly a renowned player in the NFL. He plays for the Buffalo Bills team. He had achieved massively from his 29 football games. His collapsed video had reached people and given lots of blessings through their Telegram posts.Many people are eager to know about his return to the field.

One of the freaky things about the Damar Hamlin hit is that it looked so routine. Blow to the upper chest. Slight glance off the helmet. Then he stands up and completely collapses. Disturbing stuff. #PrayersforHamlin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YhO09uPpZO — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 3, 2023

Conclusion

Dalmer Hamlin collapse video is viral on every social platform. It was a massive cardiac arrest that took Dalmer to the mouth of death. This condition at a young age is a little shocking.

Damar Hamlin Collapse Full Video–FAQ

Q1. Who is Dalmer Hamlin

Dalmer Hamlin is an NFL player for Buffalo Bills Team.

Q2. When was Dalmer released from the hospital?

Dalmer was released five days after the doctors announced that he was recovering faster and was breathing on his own, talking, walking, etc. They also mentioned that he has no symptoms of neurological rupture.

Q3. Where was he hospitalized?

Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

Q4. Can the audience look for the video on Youtube?

Yes, it is available.

Q5. When can his fans expect him to come back to the field?

The exact date is not yet announced because he is still recovering.

