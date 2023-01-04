{Watch} Dana White Wife Video Reddit: What Content Is Getting Viral On Twitter, Tiktok, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram & Other Media? Checkout Here!

The below article provides all the information about the fight & controversy between Dana White Wife Video Reddit. Read associated facts here.

Have you heard the recent news about Dana White? The President of Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, and his wife, Anne White, have taken over all social media platforms and the Internet. People from the United States and other countries are curious to know why.

If you are curious about the same, this article on Dana White Wife Video Reddit will provide you with all the answers.

What is the fuss going on Reddit about Dana White’s wife video?

On the eve of the New Year, Dana white and her wife Anne White got into a violent activity where Anne got physical and slapped her husband. And immediately, Dane slapped her back. This incident was captured and was quickly shared on Reddit.

What happened after the video got Viral On Twitter?

After the video got viral on Twitter and other platforms, Dane White talked to the media and admitted that he and his wife were too drunk. Still, he added that there could be any excuse for him to slap her back as he always believed there could be no explanation for the guys who raise their hands on women.

How is the relationship between Dane and Anne after their Tiktok physical abuse video?

Sana White said he is embarrassed for taking that step, and they both have apologized for their action against each other. He stated they both are good now that everything has been sorted out.

He also added that currently, the couple’s biggest concern is their kids, even though they had talked to them and the other members of their family about the fight.

How Anne White reacted to the fight video on YouTube?

As of now, Anne has not confronted or talked to any media. However, according to her husband, Dane, they both want people to respect their privacy for the sake of their kids and family.

She does not want to talk about the incident because she thinks, once again, her words can be twisted by the media, which can make a big impact on the internet and social media platforms, including Instagram.

The Final Words

The couple has sorted out the things between them, and excessive intake of alcohol is the reason behind that heated scene.

What are your views about the violent incident between Dana and Anne? Do let us know what you think about the incident in the comments.

Dana and Anne fight on Telegram (FAQs)

Q1. Is the video of the fight between Dana and Anne available on Telegram?

A-No, currently, the video is not available on any channel Telegram, but some have been shared through DMs.

Q2. Was any known person of Dana and Anne with them during the fight?

A-Yes, there were some friends present with them.

Q3. What was the name of the club?

A -The name of the club was El Squid Roe.

Q4. What people think about the fight video on Tiktok

A- People think they are a good couple and give them privacy.

Q5. What was the time when they were involved in the fight?

A-The fight took place at midnight in 2023.

Q6. For how many years Dana and Anne have been married to each other?

A-They have been together for 26 years.

Q7. How many kids do they have?

A- They have 3 kids.

