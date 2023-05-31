[Unedited] Deasia Watkins Crime Scene Photos: What Photos Trending on Reddit? Check Baby Pictures Details Now!

The article provides the details of Deasia Watkins Crime Scene Photos that show the horrific crime committed by a mother to her three-year-old child.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Which photos are shared on the Internet?

The American woman accused of killing her 3-year-old infant daughter in 2015 gained attention after this heinous crime. The report suggested that she had a mental illness and was on medications for postpartum psychosis.

There are several photos that users of the crime share, and the authorities said that the accused should be punished for the incident.

Details of Photos Reddit Online

Her mother murdered Jaynah Watkins on 16th March 2015. After the police officials were informed, they reached the home and found the headless girl child on a cooking bench. They said the child was harmed with a large chef’s knife, and Deasia placed the Blade in the baby’s hand.

The pictures are now removed from the online websites, and we cannot post the pictures here due to insensitive content.

What does the Baby Pictures reveal?

The pictures that circulated on the Internet after the murder revealed the child was brutally killed by her mother, and it was a result of her mental illness, as per the reports. Court said that Deasia was a danger to the kid, and people on Reddit have been sharing their views on various discussion forums about the murder and the related incidents that followed the crime.

The mother confessed to killing the child, and after that, she was given mental illness therapy and was found capable of facing a trial.

Custody of Jayniah

There are also reports circulating that the child was handed over to the family services after her mother behaved inappropriately. After that, she was given in the custody of her sister-in-law, who was asked to keep the child away from the mother.

People are eager to find the Pictures Reddit online after there were claims of various pictures published on the platform after she was murdered. Deasia used a big kitchen knife and stabbed the girl 15 times.

Conclusion

Deasia Watkins’ pictures came up on social media platforms recently, and she was in jail for a longer period and was later sent to a healthcare institution. She was not allowed to enter anybody’s home as per the police officials’ instructions, as she was mentally unstable and was not allowed to be kept alone with the child.

Deasia Watkins Crime Scene Photos-FAQs

Q1. Who is Deasia Watkins?

She is an American woman who stabbed her 3-month-old infant child.

Q2. What was the child’s name?

Jayniah Watkins.

Q3. For how long this year in jail?

She was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

Q4. How old was her daughter?

Her daughter was 3 months old.

Q5. Are the pictures still circulating on online platforms?

We have not come across pictures circulating openly on social media platforms.

Q6. Where was Deasia transferred?

After being sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment, she was sent to a state institution.

Q7. Will Deasia be allowed to submit parole?

Yes.

