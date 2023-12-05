Debulucion Del Iva .com – Check Legitimacy!

The post discusses Debulucion Del Iva .com with its usage and other factors of the website.

Are you looking for a refund of your VAT? Where can you enrol to get your refund? How can you request your VAT via the online website in Colombia? If not, then read all the information related to the VAT, the government requirement to submit your return, and other information regarding the filing of the VAT and return of the VAT.

This government initiative helps many people across the country to get financial support, so let’s discuss this government policy in detail with the website Debulucion Del Iva .com to get a refund. So, read this article till the end.

What is Debulucion Del Iva .com?

According to the research, it is a government website where you can file your VAT. On this website, you can file your VAT return. The information available on the internet suggests that it is a government-owned website, but we have not confirmed whether this is a government-owned website or not.

They have mentioned information, including phone number, email address, toll-free number, and other information. However, here are details that are mentioned on the Debulucion Del Iva .com website.

According to the website, the address mentioned is Carrera 7 No. 32- 42 local 211 / Bogotá DC, Colombia. The firm’s hours of operation are 8:00 am – 2:00 pm, and its postal code is 110311. The phone number mentioned is (57+1) 514 2060 Bogotá 601 379 1088, whereas the National Toll-Free number is 01-8000-951100.

The email address mentioned on the website is servicioalciudadano@prosperidadsocial.gov.co. However, the website is presented on various social media channels, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

While you enter the website, there is a column of beneficiary households where the user can enter their document number and get all the information. However, according to the Debulucion Del Iva .com, the Government can return part of the VAT to the needy or poor households.

Details about the VAT return

In 2020, the Colombian Government decided to return the VAT to the needy people and overcome the consequences of COVID-19. The Government started this initiative to offer financial support. It aims to provide support to the weak people and families in the nation.

The sources suggest that the VAT refund was started in December of late 2022. According to the information, the estimated value of the VAT was 80,000 pesos per family. However, the payments were dispatched in the cycle of 12 and 11 in the past year. Many frauds and scams are going on, so we still suggest you access the website at your own risk; therefore, it is necessary to take caution.

Does the Government own Debulucion Del Iva .com?

The website’s domain stands with the gov. in, which suggests that the Government owns the website. However, we are not clear whether the Government owns the website or not. There are no details about the website, so we request you to process the details only when you are sure to avoid any fraud.

2023 VAT Refund Details

The VAT refund initiative is a subsidy offered by the Government to promote financial support among Colombia’s weak people. However, the VAT refund dispatch value was started in December 2022, but the 2023 dispatch details have not been shared yet.

Even on Debulucion Del Iva .com, there is no information about the dispatch of the refund for 2023. However, according to the other relevant website, you can enrol for the rebate at https://devolucioniva.prosperidadsocial.gov.co/, where you can register for the refund. Then, a pop-up window appears on the website on which you can register your name and ID number.

We still suggest you research well before processing your details to avoid any scams or fraud. For further information, you can check out the social media links given below.

Conclusion

Debulucion Del is a VAT return website on which you can enrol your number, name, and ID to get the details of your VAT return.

Disclaimer: All the information given in the post is derived from Google, so we are not responsible for any wrong or fake news. However, this post is not for promotional purposes; it is only for educational purposes.

