How Is Delta 9 THC Made?

Delta 9 THC is made by extracting it from the cannabis plant. This can be done using various methods, such as solvents like ethanol or CO2, to separate the THC from the plant material. The resulting extract is then further processed and purified to create a final product high in Delta 9 THC and low in other plant compounds.

Is Delta 9 Legal?

Delta 9 THC is not legal in all parts of the world. In the United States, its legality varies by state. As of 2021, marijuana containing Delta 9 THC is legal for medical and recreational use in 15 states and only for medical use in 36 states. In the remaining states, marijuana and all its compounds, including Delta 9 THC, are illegal.

The federal government of the United States still considers marijuana and its compounds illegal under federal law. Still, several states have passed laws to legalize marijuana for medical or recreational use, and the Biden Administration has stated that it will not challenge state marijuana laws.

It is important to note that laws and regulations related to cannabis and Delta 9 THC are subject to change, so it is crucial to stay up-to-date on the laws in your area.

Why Is Delta 8 THC Legal but Delta 9 THC Is Not?

Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC are both compounds found in the cannabis plant and have similar effects on the body. However, the legality of these compounds differs because Delta 8 THC is less psychoactive than Delta 9 THC.

The legality of cannabis compounds in the United States is determined by the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), which classifies drugs into five schedules based on their medical use and potential for abuse. Delta 9 THC is classified as a Schedule I drug under the CSA, which means that it is considered to have a high potential for abuse and no currently accepted medical use.

Delta 8 THC, on the other hand, was not explicitly mentioned in the CSA, so its legal status is uncertain. However, in 2020 the U.S. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) issued an interim final rule that added Delta 8 THC to the list of Schedule I controlled substances, which means it is considered illegal under federal law. Still, some states have not adopted the same rule, and it is being sold legally.

How Is Delta 9 THC Metabolized?

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is metabolized in the liver by the cytochrome P450 enzyme system, specifically the CYP2C9, CYP2C19, and CYP3A4 isoenzymes. This results in the formation of various metabolites, including 11-hydroxy-THC (11-OH-THC) and 8-carboxy-THC (8-COOH-THC). These metabolites can be further metabolized and eliminated from the body through the urinary and digestive systems.

Potential Benefits of Delta 9 THC

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the primary psychoactive compound found in cannabis and is responsible for the plant’s characteristic “high.”

THC has been found to have several potential therapeutic benefits, including:

Pain relief: THC effectively reduces pain, particularly neuropathic and chronic pain.

Anti-inflammatory effects: THC has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties that may help to reduce inflammation in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Appetite stimulation: THC is known to increase appetite and reduce nausea, making it useful for people undergoing chemotherapy or other treatments that cause loss of appetite.

Reducing muscle spasms: THC has been found to reduce muscle spasms and spasticity in conditions such as multiple sclerosis.

Reducing anxiety: THC has been found to have anxiolytic effects, meaning it can reduce stress. However, high doses may increase pressure, so it’s essential to start with low doses and work your way up.

It’s important to note that more research is needed to confirm THC’s therapeutic benefits and determine the optimal dosage and administration for various conditions. Additionally, since THC is still a controlled substance under federal law, there may be challenges in obtaining it for research and medical purposes.

