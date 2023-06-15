[Full Watch Video Link] Desertor Ruso Martillo Video Twitter: Check What Is In The Video Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram

This post on Desertor Ruso Martillo Video Twitter will explain all the crucial details related to the horrifying Sledgehammer video.

Have you seen the Sledgehammer video of the Wagner group? Are you curious about the Sledgehammer video? If yes, then this post is for you. The recent release of the Sledgehammer video has terrified the people Worldwide. Netizens are discussing about the viral video on the social media platforms. In today’s post, we will describe all the necessary details related to the viral Desertor Ruso Martillo Video Twitter. Hence, we recommend all the interested readers to read this post till the end.

source: dodbuzz.com

What are the latest updates related to the viral Sledgehammer video?

A video with the title “court of treason” was released on all the social media platforms a few months back. The video showed the horrors of a man being brutally killed by a soldier. The video was viral on the social media platforms and many controversies were raised because of the video. However, recently the video is uploaded again on all the social media platforms and again several controversies are arising on the internet. The video is Viral On Reddit. Many people are discussing about the video again and are curious about the Wagner group. We will be discussing more about the viral video further in this article.

Disclaimer – Our website does not intents on criticizing anything or anyone through our posts. We also do not want to harm the sentiments of the readers through our posts. All the information in this article is researched and checked and is just for informative purposes.

What is in the viral video of Wagner group?

The Wagner group is always known as one of the terrifying groups whose sole purpose is to present Russia as the most brutal force. Some Telegram reports have revealed that the Wagner group is a paramilitary group of Russia. Few months ago, a video of the Wagner group was released on the internet. The video showed a man named Dmitry Yakushchenko confessing about leaving Russia. Dmitry confessed how he wanted to run away from Russia and wanted to betray the group. Dmitry was taped against a brick and while Dmitry confessed about his plan, a man in the military uniform came and smashed Dmitry’s he’d with a sledgehammer.

What was the aftermath of the viral video?

The main purpose of releasing the Tiktok video on the internet was to spread terror towards people. The Wagner group wanted to warn their soldiers to never betray them. However, the video caused a lot of controversy on the internet and people started to ask for answers. After some time, the Wagner group replied and said that the video was recorded just for fun and Dmitry was not actually killed at that time. To prove this, the Wagner group also released another footage of Dmitry where he was alive and he confessed that the video was fake.

Final verdict

To finish off this post, the Sledgehammer video of the Wagner group is now deleted from the internet because of its graphic images. Please visit this link to learn more about the Sledgehammer video

What are your thoughts on the viral Sledgehammer video? Please tell us in the comment section.

Desertor Ruso Martillo Video Twitter – FAQs

Q1. What happened in the viral Sledgehammer video?

Answer: The viral Sledgehammer video shows a man named Dmitry Yakushchenko being executed by a sledgehammer.

Q2. What did the Wagner group say about the video?

Answer: The Wagner group said that the video was made just for fun and was not real.

Q3. Is Dmitry Yakushchenko alive?

Answer: Some reports and YouTube videos have revealed that Dmitry Yakushchenko is perfectly alive.

