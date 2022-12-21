Digital marketing is a huge business in Europe, with billions of dollars being spent on websites and social media. This is largely due to the high number of consumers using smartphones and computers compared to North America.

In fact, European digital consumers are more likely than Americans to click on ads—and they’re also more comfortable using mobile devices for financial transactions. So, let’s find out the reasons for such tendencies and the way they transform digital marketing in both locations.

Digital marketing in Europe is very different from North American one

The digital marketing landscape in Europe is much more advanced than North America. European digital consumers are more likely to make purchases online, and they prefer digital products over physical ones. This means European marketers must take into account the different ways consumers use technology when creating their strategies.

Europeans also have different preferences when it comes to video content, social media use, and even mobile shopping behavior compared to Americans. These differences require marketers who want to succeed in this market segment to adapt their strategies accordingly; otherwise, they risk losing out on key opportunities for growth.

Why European digital marketing is a few years ahead of North American one

There are many reasons why digital marketing trends in Europe are ahead of those in the US and Canada. First, the continent has a more advanced digital infrastructure than North America, thanks to its centralized power grid and higher population density. In addition, Europe’s higher GDP per capita enables companies on that side of the pond to invest more into their digital strategies. Nor is this investment solely limited to brands; even governments realize how important it is for businesses—and citizens—to embrace ecommerce platforms like Amazon or Ebay if they want their economies to flourish in today’s competitive marketplace.

The ability to communicate with people around the globe has changed the way we do business, as well. Before the internet was invented, international trade was much more difficult and costly. It required transporting goods by boat or plane to their destination, which could take weeks or even months. Nowadays, it’s easy to buy anything that you want online and have it shipped within days or even hours.

Because of the rise of ecommerce, more and more people are buying their groceries online. This is particularly true in Europe, where the average person shops for food twice a month, compared to once every two weeks in North America.

Europe is more open to digital marketing than North America

In Europe, consumers are more willing to interact with brands online and purchase products online. In North America, it’s not uncommon for people to be oblivious about the presence of a company on social media; in some cases, they aren’t even aware that their favorite brand has an account. On the other hand, European consumers are much more open to digital marketing campaigns than those in North America.

Europeans have come to expect brands to connect with them via social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. They’re also more likely than Americans or Canadians to click on advertisements when browsing online—and this habit extends beyond just purchasing products from companies’ websites.

In North America, the consumer market is much more fragmented. There are a lot of brands competing for your attention and money, which can make it difficult to stand out from the crowd and capture customers’ attention. In Europe, however, there aren’t as many major competitors vying for consumers’ attention—so they’re more willing to spend money on products or services that will enhance their lives when they’re shopping online.

Mobile technology advances faster in Europe than in North America

The latest report from the GSMA, a trade body that represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, shows that Europeans are ahead of North Americans in adopting mobile technologies.

The report, “Mobile World Live,” found that European consumers have more access to mobile services than their counterparts in other regions. The survey found that 71 percent of Europeans use their phones to access the internet. In North America, only 44 percent use their phones for internet access.

In addition, smartphones are more popular in Europe than they are in North America. While 68 percent of Europeans own a smartphone, only 59 percent of people in North America own one. And more Europeans own tablets than Americans do—30 percent compared to 22 percent.

The data is based on surveys conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs across 26 countries and territories around the world.

Digital consumers in Europe are more likely to click on digital ads

They’re also more likely to purchase products after clicking on them, and they will share information about those products with their friends and family. This trend holds true for both European consumers who use traditional media, as well as those who only use online media.

In addition, Europeans are more likely than North Americans to click on digital ads at all (the average European clicks on a digital ad 2-3 times per month, while the average North American only clicks once every 3 months) and they are also more likely than North Americans to share info about products or services with advertisers via social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter (again, this is true regardless of whether they use traditional advertising methods).

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you understand the differences in digital marketing in Europe and North America. Use these points to boost your marketing efforts and drive higher results no matter where your company is located.