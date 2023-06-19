Disney Lego Castle 100th Anniversary: Explore Full Details On Lego Disney Castle 100th Anniversary

This article concerns Disney Lego Castle 100th Anniversary and other important details. Read more on this topic.

What is Disney Lego Castle?

LEGO group has come forward to assemble the new Disney Castle on the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of Disney. The set number is 43222, which will be the second time assembled by the LEGO group. It has been proposed to include 4 837 pieces of brick. When the original model was released, there were 4000 bricks. The original piece was released in 2016. Two companies have returned to give another wonderful castle on this happy occasion. The new version will be the largest castle to date. Lego Disney Castle 100th Anniversary has grabbed the attention of everyone. The new version is only the façade instead of the complete model.

100th Anniversary of Disney Castle

The 100th Anniversary will celebrate The Walt Disney Company, established on October 16, 1923. Both Disney World and Disneyland are offering honour on its 100th Anniversary. It has been expected that the celebration may last till the mid of 2024. Disney 100’s finale will start from September to December 2023. There are many ways through which Disney World is going to celebrate its 100th Anniversary. The characters of Disney will also roam around hotels taking photos.

Disney Lego Castle 100th Anniversary

The LEGO Group has included some important characters inspired by the Disney Vault. There will be a total of eight minifigures. There will also be four pairs of couples. These couples include various princesses and their Prince partners. Cinderella will appear alongside Prince Charming as the main character of the kit. Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen will also appear as mini-figures. The upcoming castle will pack Snow White. The LEGO Disney castle will start on July 1. This Disney Castle will be sold for $399.99. It will be available at Lego Online Shop and retail stores as well. Disney Lego Castle 100th Anniversary has made people excited. They are trying to know more about the celebration.

Types of Minifigures

There are mainly eight types of minifigures in the form of images. These eight minifigures are Snow White, Prince Charming, Cinderella, Tiana, Naveen, Prince Ferdinand, Flynn Rider and Rapunzel. There are various types of elements inside the castle. These elements include a bed, candelabra resembling Lumiere, pumpkin, and the Sword in the Stone. There is also the opportunity for fireworks in the tallest tower.

The Disney 100 Years of Wonders has been proposed to celebrate at Disney Parks and Resorts. The guest will enjoy a marvellous journey on the occasion of Disney Lego Castle 100th Anniversary. People are excited to hear the news of the celebration. The Disney Resort will offer the opportunity to celebrate its 100th Anniversary at Disneyland Resort. The guest will be able to enjoy a walk throughout the park. Some other entertaining activities involve experience at Animation Academy, Disney 100 Snack and many more.

Conclusion

The 100th Anniversary Celebration of Disney has attracted many people to participate in the celebration. LEGO Company has also come forward to set a new record by getting the opportunity. To know more, please visit the link

Disney fans have so much to look forward to on July 1, as today we're getting a first look at the new 4,837-piece LEGO Disney Castle https://t.co/wY7u9GG8TK — TidBricks (@TidBricks) June 17, 2023

Disney Lego Castle 100th Anniversary-FAQs

Q1. How many bricks will be used?

4, 837.

Q2. How many minifigures are there?

Eight.

Q3. When was the Walt Disney Company established?

October 16, 1923.

