Diver Bimini Bahamas Missing: Is Bimini Bahamas Diver Missing? How Did Bimini Bahamas Went Missing? Grab Full Incident Details

The search called off for the Missing Diver in Bahamas:

In recent times, the Free diver has been reported to be missing in the Bahamas near Bimini Barge Wreck. Ever since the diver went missing, the news about the missing diver has been surfacing throughout the internet. While an extensive search effort was made for finding the missing diver in Bahamas. The news about the missing diver has received wide spread attention. The missing diver news has recently been the most discussed topic on online platforms. After learning about this, people have been questioning Is Bimini Bahamas Diver missing?

The extensive search by the U.S coast guard has been recently called off after the former East Hartford officer starring Ryan Proulx was found missing since Friday. The news about the missing diver Ryan Proulx has been trending throughout the online platforms.

Reports reveal that on Friday Ryan Proulx was found free diving in Bahamas 1.5 miles in the west of Bimini Inlet near Miami, Florida. He was reported to be diving at around 4 P.M. and later went missing in the Bahamas. He was last spotted near the What Bimini Bahamas Barge Wreck in Bahamas. An extensive search was conducted by the U.S. coast guard and the Royal Bahamas defense force. The carried on their search for Ryan Proulx for several hours. The aircraft crews searched for Ryan Proulx for more than 673 square miles. The search continued for six and half hour. However, they could not find Ryan Proulx. On Sunday afternoon the U.S coast guard called off their search.

Lt Cmdr Matt Spado, the Coast Guard tweeted and expressed his grief for the missing diver and How Bimini Bahamas diver Ryan Proulx went missing. He wrote that their condolences are with the family members of Ryan Proulx. Furthermore, their decision to call off the search for the missing diver is never easy.

The news about the missing diver Ryan Proulx has been the talk of the town. The decision to call off the search for Ryan Proulx has generated a lot of attention on online platforms. The Cost guard expressed their condolences via tweet to the family members of the missing diver.

Further details about the missing diver Ryan Proulx:

The missing diver news has been widely discussed throughout the online platforms. While the question still lies Did Bimini Bahamas diver went missing? Reports reveal that the Diver Ryan Proulx was last spotted in Bahamas 1.5 miles west of Bimini Inlet near Miami, Florida. As per reports, Ryan Proulx visited Bahamas last Thursday after coming from Palm Beach, Florida. The 31 years old diver Ryan Proulx who belonged to Connecticut visited the Bahamas with his wife and others who left the Beach last Thursday.

Ryan Proulx was the former East Hartford officer. Reports reveal that he previously served the Monroe Police department and East Hartford Police department. He was a licensed captain and had a lot of diving experience as reported by his friend. The news about Diver Bimini Bahamas Missing went viral on online platforms after Ryan Proulx was reported to be missing in Bahamas.

According to the Coast guard, Ryan Proulx was last spotted near the in the Bahamas near Bimini Barge Wreck. He was wearing a green shirt and red fins who was spotted free diving in the Bahamas. Ryan Proulx went missing since Friday. After he went missing the Coast Guard along with the Royal Bahamas defense force and the aircrafts searched for him for several hours before calling off their search on Sunday afternoon. A search plane and two helicopters also arrived to find out Diver Bimini Bahamas Missing Ryan Proulx. However, the U.S. coast guard could not find the missing diver and suspended their search effort. A tweet was made by the coast guard stating their grief and condolences for the family members of Ryan Proulx. The news about the Ryan Proulx missing in Bahamas trends on internet.

A 31-year-old South Florida free diver has been missing in Bimini, Bahamas, since 4 p.m. Friday. https://t.co/KlEF9R7ATa — WPTV (@WPTV) June 18, 2023

