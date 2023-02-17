Girls’ fancy dress costumes are always in high demand, whether it’s for Halloween, a school play, or a themed party. However, store-bought costumes can be expensive and often need more originality. Fortunately, there are plenty of DIY girls fancy dress costume ideas for girls that are both easy to make and affordable. With creativity and simple materials, you can create a unique and eye-catching costume that will make any girl stand out from the crowd.

Fairy Princess Costume

Every little girl dreams of being a princess, and a fairy princess costume is a perfect way to make that dream come true. All you need is a tulle skirt, a sparkly bodice, and some wings. You can make the skirt by cutting strips of tulle and tying them onto an elastic waistband. Add some glitter and sparkles to a plain top or dress to create a magical look. You can use wire hangers covered in tights and decorated with faux flowers and ribbon for the wings.

Superhero Costume

Girls can be superheroes too, and making a DIY superhero costume is easier than you might think. A basic superhero outfit includes a cape, a mask, and a logo. You can make the cape by cutting a rectangle of fabric and attaching it to a ribbon or elastic band. A simple eye mask can be made with felt or paper, and you can add a logo by printing it onto iron-on transfer paper and applying it to a plain t-shirt.

Mermaid Costume

A mermaid costume is a classic fancy dress idea for girls. You’ll need a mermaid tail, a seashell bikini top, and some accessories to create the look. You can make the mermaid tail by sewing together strips of fabric and attaching them to a skirt or leggings. Then, create a seashell bikini top by attaching shells or sequins to a bra or top. Finally, add some ocean-inspired jewellery, like seashell earrings and a shell necklace, to complete the look.

Unicorn Costume

Unicorns are mythical creatures that girls love, and a unicorn costume is a fun and easy DIY fancy dress idea. You’ll need a tutu, a horn, and some ears for the costume. You can make the tutu by cutting strips of tulle and attaching them to an elastic waistband. Create the horn by rolling up a piece of gold or silver paper and attaching it to a headband. Make the ears by cutting them out of felt and attaching them to the headband.

Witch Costume

A witch costume is a classic Halloween fancy dress idea for girls. You’ll need a black dress, a witch hat, and some accessories to make the costume. You can make the dress by wearing a black t-shirt or long-sleeved shirt and attaching a black skirt. Create the witch hat by cutting a cone out of black construction paper and attaching it to a headband. Add some spooky accessories like a broomstick and a cauldron to complete the look. There are some crazy options online on Smiffy and other store platforms that you can explore.

There are plenty of DIY fancy dress costume ideas for girls that are both easy to make and affordable. The possibilities are endless, from fairy princesses to superheroes, mermaids to unicorns, and witches. The key to creating a unique and eye-catching costume is to use your imagination and have fun.