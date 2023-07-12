Docupdate Scam: Grab More Details On Docupdate Advisory Board

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know about Docupdate Scam and its advisory board. Also, learn about its features and legitimacy.

The equipment required by doctors in the United States is very crucial. Many equipment are manufactured in bulk by surgical companies. Such equipment is designed to suit the multipurpose requirements of the patients.

But what if a doctor requires equipment that is specifically related to the treatment of a particular symptom of a disease? Can the surgical equipment be customized? Let’s check about the services of Docupdate.io and Docupdate Scam.

About Docupdate.io:

Docupdate.io is a website offering supplies of thousands of medical equipment designed by physicians. Surgical companies look for profit factors. Customized equipment might not get more sales. But, with the help of Docupdate, the platform is prepared to bring innovative products.

Docupdate is a platform that takes membership of physicians who are interested in buying modern tools. Therefore, Docupdate gives access to a wide range of industrial resources; it provides updates related to new products over the phone, and it brings forth tools with specialized settings designed by Docupdate Advisory Board members.

Docupdate.io has an average of 1.9 million visitor count monthly from the USA(25%), India(15%), the UK(7%), Pakistan(5%), and Bangladesh(5%) yielding a traffic value of $1.7 million.

Docupdate Services:

Docupdate claims to provide access to 15K+ unique tools

More than 300K healthcare professionals are associated with it

Docupdate saves the time and money of its member physicians by manufacturing tools advised and designed by its advisory board.

The physicians can be from different fields of medicine.

Docupdate rolls out weekly updates specific to their profession.

Docupdate reviews patients’ requirements to create unique tools with maximum patient impact.

About Docupdate Scam:

The factors that indicate the Docupdate.io scam is related to its registration in a high-risk country, Iceland, on 18th/May/2022.

Docupdate.io has a short life span as it expires within 10-months and 6-days.

Docupdate’s registrar is popular among scammers.

Docupdate’s server hosts several low-rated websites.

The Identity and contact details of Docupdate’s owners were censored using paid privacy services of namecheap.com.

Docupdate HSPS Council:

Healthcare professionals can become a member of Docupdate.io by registering on the website. They are referred to as Docupdate’s Advisory Board. They provide feedback on new therapies, help design innovative and unique equipment, and get paid.

Docupdate Scam Customer reviews:

All customer reviews listed on Docupdate.io are rated 5-stars; hence, they are unreliable. Five websites and two YouTube reviews suggest that Docupdate.io is possibly legitimate.

Social media links:

Docupdate is not present on social media and does not include any social media links on its website.

Conclusion:

Docupdate.io is possibly a legitimate platform due to its above-average 72%↑ trust score and low 1%↓ spam score. However, Docupdate.io gained 58.6%↑ business, 25%↑ suspicion, 26%↑ threat, 26%↑ phishing, 12%↑ malware, zero↓ Alexa, and 3/100↓ Domain Authority scores. Hence, Docupdate.io is unsafe for user personal and payment data and devices. Therefore, Docupdate.io is recommended for experienced internet users.

