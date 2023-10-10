Doritos Xbox com Redeem Code: What Is Game Pass? Is It Not Working? Find!

Doritos Xbox com Redeem Code is Not Working, and gamers become frustrated with getting the Game Pass.

Have you heard about the Xbox game pass? The natives of the United States are now excited about getting a free one-month Xbox game pass with a packet of Doritos. Yes, you are reading it correctly.

Now, you can get a free one-month Xbox game pass. But you need to follow some rules and regulations to get the Doritos Xbox com Redeem Code.

How can you get the Doritos Xbox com Redeem Code?

Microsoft teamed up with Frito-Lay and PepsiCo to provide rewards to the gamers. After buying specially marked packets of Doritos, Rockstar Energy drinks, and Mountain Dew, the gamers can win a free one-month Xbox game code. This offer started on Monday, 9 October 2023, and will end on Friday, 29 December 2023.

About the Doritos Xbox Game Pass Code, you need to remember one thing. This game pass code is only limited to new subscribers. Those who presently have a subscription to games cannot get the free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But they can still enjoy their snacks. So, if you are a new subscriber, buy the limited edition of Doritos, Rockstar Energy drink, or Mountain Dew.

Is the Doritos Xbox Game Pass Code available everywhere?

No. This offer is not valid in every country. If you want to get the free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you need to be a native of the United States, Australia, or some European countries. You will be amazed to hear that Xbox partnered with Doritos last year in all the above-mentioned places.

This year, the equivalent of the Doritos Xbox Game Pass Code will be available in Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. In these places, the gamers will get a free one-month PC Game Pass instead of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But both are equivalent. So, everyone can enjoy their favorite games with this free one-month pass.

Which packets of Doritos will have the promo code?

Nacho Cheese 65g and 190g.

Spicy Nacho 190g.

Taco 190g.

Roasted Corn 170g.

BBQ 190g

How do you redeem the Doritos Xbox Game Pass Code?

Once you buy a packet of limited edition Doritos, you will find a 10-digit code inside the packet. When you get the code, you need to visit the official website of DoritosDewRockstar.com. After entering the website, enter your 10-digit code in the appropriate box to redeem the code and get a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Why is the code of Doritos Xbox Not Working?

If you enter the incorrect code, it will not work. So, please make sure that you are entering the correct 10-digit code. Also, when the server of the DoritosDewRockstar.com server is down, your code will not work. In this case, you must wait a few minutes and try again later. You can also check our “Social Media Sites Links” section to see what gamers are saying about the Doritos Xbox Not Working issue.

Social Media Sites Links:

Twitter–

DORITOS IMPORTANT NOTICE

Rewards

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

Starfield, Sea of Thieves, Doom, Forza Motorsport digital game codes CODES ARE ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE PACK. YOU CAN ONLY ENTER 1 CODE PER HOUR. WINNING IS NOT GUARANTEED. Take what you want from this post pic.twitter.com/59ZvpLuZjT — Truman Crafts (@Truman_Crafts) October 9, 2023

The Last Words:

Players can also claim in-game goodies for Forza Horizon 5, PUBG Battlegrounds, Halo Infinite, and Fallout 76 games. With the Doritos Xbox com Redeem Code reward, you can play Sea of Thieves, Forza Motorsport, Madden 24, and other games on your Xbox. Click here to watch the official advertisement for the Doritos game pass.

Will you buy a packet of Doritos to win the game passcode? Please comment.

