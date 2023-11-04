Dot Com Dash Monopoly Go: Read The Updated Milestones List And Free Dice Links!

Read more about the Dot Com Dash Monopoly Go game in addition to its free dice links and milestone list data in a detailed manner.
Are you the person who is a great fan of the Monopoly Go game? Then, have you heard of Dot Com Dash Monopoly Go tournament, which is trending all over the United States?
The tournament has created lots of interest from the players because they have introduced many tricks and strategies. So here in this article, we are going to discuss the dot-com dash gaming tournament in a detailed manner.
About the of Dot Com Dash Monopoly Go Tournament
Monopoly Go is one of the best classic board games where people must roll their dice to conquer buildings, land, etc. But this dot-com dash is a new creative tournament that started on November 3, 2023, where the players have to roll the dice to buy or sell stocks on the stock market. However, this is not an easy task because the players must analyze the company’s growth and market bear-bull status to invest in their stocks. This game has attracted lots of players around the world.
Monopoly Go Milestones List
Monopoly has released the milestone list for the dot dash tournament. By accumulating the event points, the players can easily reach milestones. And here is the list of milestones.
- 25 EP: One Star Green Sticker Pack
- 40 EP: 15 Free Dice Rolls
- 20 EP–5 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips
- 125 EP: 55 Free Dice Rolls
- 45EP: Cash
- 50 EP 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 40 EP: 8 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips
- 55EP: 10-Minute Cash Grab Bonus
- The Monopoly Go Milestones List continues further.
- 325 EP: 160 Free Dice Rolls
- 70 EP: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 85 EP–15 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips
- 800 EP-450 Free Dice Rolls
- 90EP 2-Star Orange Sticker Pack
- 100 EP (15-Minute) Rent Frenzy
- 120 EP-20 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips
- 130 EP-Cash
- 1200 EP: 650 Free Dice Rolls
- 150 EP 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 175 EP: 40 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips
- 200 EP: 70 Free Dice Rolls
- 250 EP (cash)
- 2000 EP: 900 Free Dice Rolls
- 275 EP: 50 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips
- 400 EP: 100 Free Dice Rolls
- 3800 EP: 1400 Free Dice Rolls
- 1000 EP -Star Blue Sticker Pack
- 1500 EP—Cash can be received with the help of Monopoly Go Free Dice Links.
- 7000 EP – 2500 Free Dice Rolls
- 1900 EP: 600 Free Dice Rolls
- 2000 EP: 150 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips
- 4000 EP: 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack
- 6,000 EP Cash
- 16000 Event Points: 6700 Free Dice Rolls + Four-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack along with Guaranteed one Gold 4-Star Sticker
Monopoly Go Free Dice Links
Players should only acquire lots of free dice because, upon rolling dice, we can earn cash, event points, and buy stocks. Thus, everything starts with dice. However, acquiring dice is only limited to each player. Therefore, many websites have begun to provide many free links. But one of the best ways to earn it is by inviting friends to play Monopoly. Upon doing this, players can avail themselves of more free dice. Some gaming-free dice links won’t work. Sometimes, it will be suspicious as well.
Conclusion
Thus, in this article, Dot Com Dash Monopoly Go, we have discussed the complete details of the tournament. The dot-com games will end on November 5, 2023. Thus, we urge every player to act fast, earn more event points, and achieve the most significant milestones in the Monopoly Go game.
