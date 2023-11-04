Dot Com Dash Monopoly Go: Read The Updated Milestones List And Free Dice Links!

Read more about the Dot Com Dash Monopoly Go game in addition to its free dice links and milestone list data in a detailed manner.

Are you the person who is a great fan of the Monopoly Go game? Then, have you heard of Dot Com Dash Monopoly Go tournament, which is trending all over the United States?

The tournament has created lots of interest from the players because they have introduced many tricks and strategies. So here in this article, we are going to discuss the dot-com dash gaming tournament in a detailed manner.

About the of Dot Com Dash Monopoly Go Tournament

Monopoly Go is one of the best classic board games where people must roll their dice to conquer buildings, land, etc. But this dot-com dash is a new creative tournament that started on November 3, 2023, where the players have to roll the dice to buy or sell stocks on the stock market. However, this is not an easy task because the players must analyze the company’s growth and market bear-bull status to invest in their stocks. This game has attracted lots of players around the world.

Monopoly Go Milestones List

Monopoly has released the milestone list for the dot dash tournament. By accumulating the event points, the players can easily reach milestones. And here is the list of milestones.

25 EP: One Star Green Sticker Pack

40 EP: 15 Free Dice Rolls

20 EP–5 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips

125 EP: 55 Free Dice Rolls

45EP: Cash

50 EP 1-Star Green Sticker Pack

40 EP: 8 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips

55EP: 10-Minute Cash Grab Bonus

The Monopoly Go Milestones List continues further.

325 EP: 160 Free Dice Rolls

70 EP: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack

85 EP–15 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips

800 EP-450 Free Dice Rolls

90EP 2-Star Orange Sticker Pack

100 EP (15-Minute) Rent Frenzy

120 EP-20 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips

130 EP-Cash

1200 EP: 650 Free Dice Rolls

150 EP 1-Star Green Sticker Pack

175 EP: 40 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips

200 EP: 70 Free Dice Rolls

250 EP (cash)

2000 EP: 900 Free Dice Rolls

275 EP: 50 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips

400 EP: 100 Free Dice Rolls

3800 EP: 1400 Free Dice Rolls

1000 EP -Star Blue Sticker Pack

1500 EP—Cash can be received with the help of Monopoly Go Free Dice Links .

7000 EP – 2500 Free Dice Rolls

1900 EP: 600 Free Dice Rolls

2000 EP: 150 Peg-E Prize Drop Chips

4000 EP: 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack

6,000 EP Cash

16000 Event Points: 6700 Free Dice Rolls + Four-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack along with Guaranteed one Gold 4-Star Sticker

Monopoly Go Free Dice Links

Players should only acquire lots of free dice because, upon rolling dice, we can earn cash, event points, and buy stocks. Thus, everything starts with dice. However, acquiring dice is only limited to each player. Therefore, many websites have begun to provide many free links. But one of the best ways to earn it is by inviting friends to play Monopoly. Upon doing this, players can avail themselves of more free dice. Some gaming-free dice links won’t work. Sometimes, it will be suspicious as well.

Conclusion

Thus, in this article, Dot Com Dash Monopoly Go, we have discussed the complete details of the tournament. The dot-com games will end on November 5, 2023. Thus, we urge every player to act fast, earn more event points, and achieve the most significant milestones in the Monopoly Go game.

