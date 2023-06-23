Dust 2 Brown Codes: What Is Dust 2 Brown Game? Explore Complete Details On Tier List, And How To Redeem Codes

Dust 2 Brown Codes will discuss the code, rerolling, characters, their skills, tier list and more through this post.

Are you waiting for the Dust 2 Brown game? Do you want codes to use in the game? Players across the United States and worldwide are looking for the information used in the game.

A strategy Role Play Game sequel of Brown Dust was released yesterday, Brown Dust 2. It’s a lovely fantasy game with hand-painted sceneries and grid-style arenas for tactical warfare. We provide the details of Dust 2 Brown Codes that you can use as an ace in the game.

What is the latest news about the game?

The ultimate launch of Brown Dust 2’s international servers is on June 22nd, 2023, from Neowiz. Eight Story Packs and three Character Packs will be available in the game when it launches, easing gamers into the universe of Brown Dust 2. It was released for Android and iOS devices worldwide.

Brown Dust 2 Codes:

We do not have any codes available, but be sure to check the updated codes. In order to redeem the codes, you have to follow two ways one through login to the game and the other by visiting the official website.

Website Brown Dust 2 redeem:

Visit the official website of Brown Dust 2.

On the top of the website, you will get the option to “enter Coupon.”

After this, enter the name of the game account.

If you have a coupon code, place it in the text box.

Hit enter.

You will get the desired rewards when you log in to the game next time.

Dust 2 Brown Codes– In-game method to redeem:

Click the game application.

Go to home icons

Move the cursor to the ETC tab.

You need to register a coupon.

If you have code, paste or type it in the text box.

Enter to redeem.

Great! You are ready to enjoy the benefits.

Tier list Rank S

The destruction- Alec

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Fire

Skill Name: Raging Strike

Kind Liberator- Samay

Rarity: 4-Star

Element: Dark

Skill Name: Blade of Hesitation

Priest of Vitality- Arines

Rarity: 3-Star

Element: Light

Skill Name: Fair and Square

White Reaper- Justia

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Light

Skill Name: Quater Moon Jab

Loyal Butler- Andrew:

Rarity: 4-Star

Element: Fire

Skill Name: Life Steal

Tier List Rank A:

Killer Doll- Lecliss:

Rarity: 4-Star

Element: Wind

Skill Name: Curse Replica

Liberated Marauder- Kry

Rarity: 4-Star

Element: Dark

Skill Name: Armor Attack

Desert Flower- Sylvia:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Water

Skill Name: The Sword Fortress

Gentle Maid- Anastasia:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Fire

Skill Name: Cluster Bombardment

Lovely Lady- Elise:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Fire

Skill Name: Death Ending Love

The Friend Scholar- Olstein:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Wind

Skill Name: Silent Fury

The Curse- Celia

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Dark

Skill Name: Miming Clowns

The Sharpshooter of the Mist- Gray:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Wind

Skill Name: Triple Shot

Tier List Rank B:

Steel Engine- Rafina:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Water

Skill Name: Mechanical Dive

White Cat- Rou

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Dark

Skill Name: Half Moon Kick

The Mighty Warrior of the Tribe- Beatrice:

Rarity: 3-Star

Element: Fire

Skill Name: I’ll Beat You!

The dimension Witch- Eclipse:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Dark

Skill Name: Terra Drain

Beautiful Girl Devotee- Jayden

Rarity: 4-Star

Element: Light

Skill Name: Power of Beauty

Seductive Wings- Lucrezia:

Rarity: 4-Star

Element: Dark

Skill Name: Seductive Gesture

Thorn of the Desert- Rubia:

Rarity: 4-Star

Element: Fire

Skill Name: Dagger Dance

Code Name O- Elise:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Fire

Skill Name: Steady Bang!

Bomb in the Hoodie- Wiggle:

Rarity: 3-Star

Element: Fire

Skill Name: Dancing with Bombs

Tier List C Brown Dust 2:

Healer- Julie:

Rarity: 3-Star

Element: Wind

Skill Name: Regeneration Bestowal

The Mercenary Knight- Carlson:

Rarity: 3-Star

Element: Water

Skill Name: Unbreakable Will

Wandering Priest- Lisianne:

Rarity: 4-Star

Element: Wind

Skill Name: Praying for Healing

Demon’s Daughter- Seir:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Dark

Skill Name: Protective Instinct

Righteous Raider Girl- Bernie:

Rarity: 4-Star

Element: Wind

Skill Name: Drain Dagger

Angel of Destruction- Teresse:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Water

Skill Name: Berserk Smash

Tier List D:

Warmth within the Severe Cold- Synthia:

Rarity: 3-Star

Element: Water

Skill Name: Blizzard

Medicinal Herb Tracker- Lathel:

Rarity: 5-Star

Element: Water

Skill Name: The Sword Blood

Kardis’ Bullet- Ingrid

Rarity: 3-Star

Element: Water

Skill Name: Dancing Barrel

Apprentice Spearman- Lydia:

Rarity: 3-Star

Element: Water

Skill Name: Spear Throw

Archmage- Maria:

Rarity: 3-Star

Element: Dark

Skill Name: Destructive Magic

Reroll Guide Brown Dust 2:

Rerolling your Brown Dust 2 characters is a simple process. Simply repeat the procedures listed below until you have several outfits for important characters. Anyway, these are the procedures for Infinite rerolling in Brown Dust 2:

Launch the game Brown Dust 2.

Complete the tutorial section.

Next, choose Infinite Draw in the menu.

Keep repeating unless you get the character of your choice.

If you have a new account or deleted an old account, then also you can repeat the method.

Conclusion:

In this post on Dust 2 Brown Codes, Brown Dust 2 is a strategic role-playing gacha game released yesterday. It includes adorable 2D isometric landscapes and more. Many players enquire about the codes, characters, and rerolling guide, and we have discussed this in this post! You can follow the official Brown Dust 2 page for the latest updates.

Have you ever played Brown Dust? DO comment

Dust 2 Brown Codes- FAQs

Q1. What is the Brown Dust game about?

Brown Dust 2 is a strategic role-playing gacha game.

Q2. When was the game released?

The game was released yesterday.

Q3. How are the codes helpful?

The redeemable codes are unique and give you the benefits of in-game items, currency, and other rewards to boost you up in the game.

Q4. How to get codes for the Brown Dust 2 game?

In order to get the code, you need to check the official website, discord, and social media channel like Twitter, Trello, Reddit, etc.

Q5. When will you get the next code?

There is no fixed time to release; you need to frequently check the official notification or bookmark the page to get the updates.

