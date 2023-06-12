Edison Pride High School: Is Edison High School Huntington Beach Video Accessible? Check Links Now!

In the write-up below, we briefly explained the controversy of Edison Pride High School. Along with the information about the school.

Did the teacher force the student to watch a video? Edison High School is facing backlash from the people on a video that went viral online. People from the United States and other nations are pointing fingers at the school and their teaching for this act.

People are curious to know what has happened. So, if you are curious about the same, stay tuned until the last to know about the Edison Pride High School video.

source: dodbuzz.com

What happened at Edison High School?

Edison High School, situated in Huntington Beach, California, has faced widespread online criticism due to the circulation of a viral video depicting an educator compelling students to watch a Pride video.

Recently uploaded online by a vigilant student who clandestinely recorded the classroom incident, this video has caused a significant uproar. Adding to the controversy, the teacher involved can be heard issuing threats to students who declined to participate in watching the clip.

Edison High School Pride Video Details

The revelation surfaced on Reddit that, during a math class at Edison High School, an LGBTQ Pride video was played, eliciting visible discomfort among the students. The video prominently displayed the rainbow-colored Pride flag and depicted two women sharing a kiss.

One student vocalized their confusion in response, questioning the teacher’s decision to expose children to such content. Furthermore, when some students expressed their reluctance to watch the video, the unidentified teacher resorted to threatening them with the prospect of attending school on a Saturday as a consequence of their refusal.

How did people react to Edison High School Huntington Beach?

The video caused a wave of astonishment among online users, leaving them in disbelief. The incident stirred anger and frustration among individuals, including parents, directed towards both the school and the teacher accountable for the controversial act. Puzzlement arose as to why the video was shown within the context of a math class, prompting numerous inquiries.

In light of the situation, numerous netizens called for the immediate termination of the teacher from her position at Edison High School. In contrast, some individuals deemed the occurrence highly unsuitable and voiced their preference for homeschooling to avoid such Edison High School Pride Video situations altogether.

Social Media Links

Conclusion

For now, the teacher has not confronted the public about their actions. People are still awaiting a response from the school for such an act.

Do you think the school will terminate the teacher? What do you think about this article? Tell us in the comment section below.

Edison High School Pride Video Information (FAQs)

Q1. What is the name of the teacher who is associated with this video?

A- Many people claim that the teacher’s name is Tiffany Clark.

Q2. Who is the principal of Edison High School?

A– Jennifer Graves is the principal of Edison High School.

Q3. When was Edison High School officially dedicated?

A-Edison High School was officially dedicated in early 1969.

Q4. Why was Edison High School built?

A-Edison High School was built to serve the growing population of Huntington Beach, located near the Pacific Ocean.

Q5. Where was Edison High School Pride Video shared?

A- It was shared on Twitter, Reddit, and other platforms.

Q6. How did Edison High School get its name?

A-The school’s name, Edison High School, resulted from a contest where it narrowly avoided being named Robert F Kennedy High School.

Q7. What colors represent Edison High School?

A-The colors representing Edison High School are green and gold, reflecting its distinction as a top-tier California school.

Also Read :- [Updated] Estudyante at Teacher Viral Ngayon 2023: Find Complete Details Here Now!