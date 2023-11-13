Ee Points Program Scam: Explore Complete Reviews Here!

We bring exclusive details about a webpage trying to gain access to customers’ data in this Reviews of Ee Points Program Scam.

Did you know about a high-profile scam featured in the United Kingdom as scammers utilized the services of a URL shortening service provider to gain access to customer’s data? Would you like to know how such scams work? Then, let’s learn more in this Ee Points Program Scam.

About Ee Points Program Scam:

EE, previously known as Everything Everywhere, is a telecommunication and broadband service provider in the UK, with more than 21.7 million customers as of September/2022.

An EE customer exposed the initial information about the EE reward SMS scam on the official website and community pages of community.ee.co.uk. With the Whistleblower’s post, EE company is now aware of the Smishing attempt carried out under its brand name.

@Margih62 posted a screenshot of SMS received on 9th/Nobember/2023 at 16:05 London time. The post featured on the EE Community>Home Services>Security page on 09/November/2023 at 17:24 London time.

Ee Points Program Reviews of SMS:

The SMS from +44751210136 stated – EE: I’m very sorry. The points in your account were not successfully used due to system problem. To avoid points getting expired, please click on the link below to redeem prizes on time! https://iyz.buzz/UKEE !

The iyz.buzz is a URL shortening service provider helps its clients get customer details by clicking the shortened links. URL shortening services provide data insights, including where users are located, what devices they use, and when they access the link. This information helps website owners grasp who their audience is.

The plot of the Ee Points Program Scam:

Concise URLs are commonly employed to measure the success of various marketing channels, giving details of which sources generate the most traffic, and potentially gather information about the users who click the link. Shortened URLs can help gauge how far-reaching and impactful marketing campaigns are.

There is a craze about EE five types of rewards and point program as it includes cheaper film tickets, concert passes, discounts on food delivery services, six months of free Apple Music, three months of BT Sport, access to special offers, content, and events, free data, minutes, and texts, extra data, international calling, and device insurance. Hence, EE customers are curious about SMS informing them about the expiry of the EE Points Program.

Ee Points Program Reviews:

The EE Points Program SMS is a smishing attempt as it creates an urgency among EE users to click on unauthentic third-party links aiming to capture users’ personal and payment data. Iyz.buzz has API support that could be integrated with the client’s application. Iyz.buzz is integrated with over 16 social media platforms and the most accessed websites.

It opens the door to possibilities of getting user credentials related to MetaPay, GooglePay, customer’s social media accounts, their presence, Etc. At least the details of which websites or social media platforms are used by EE customers in the UK are captured by the Ee Points Program Scam link in the SMS.

Conclusion:

The link provided to the web page in the SMS is not working. The page displayed 404 not found error code, indicating the web page was taken down from the iyz. buzz’s server. The details of UKEE’s iyz.buzz page owners could not be ascertained as it is an I-frame(web page inside a website). Hence, its trust, business, and suspicion scores are unavailable.

Were facts about EE Points Program fraudulent SMS informative? Please comment on this Ee Points Program Scam review.

