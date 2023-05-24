Electrizap Reviews: Is This Site Legit? Check Details!

In this article, you will find information about the product Electrizap Bug Zapper, essential details, and Electrizap Reviews.

If you are looking for the authentication of the Eelectrizap.com website, then you are in the right place. Are you planning to purchase 3 in 1 product of Electrizap? Do you know whether the product is legit or not? You will find all the information about the product and the website authentication in this article.

Many people in the United States are using the product from the website and are satisfied with the service. Before investing in any company or product, it is necessary to find out the reviews, so we will discuss the Electrizap Reviews to drag out the product’s value.

About Electrizap.com

Electrizap is an online domain where you can buy their 3 in 1 popular product Electrizap Bug Zapper. The Company claims it is a very safe product that you can carry in any room of your house. You can also place this portable device in the center of your home, where it will attract the bugs and kill them.

It is an efficient product as it contains a solar panel that you can use to charge in the daylight. Additionally, you can manually charge this device via a USB power cable. It illuminates, does not produce any sound and captures the bugs, mosquitoes and other flies in the house and kills them with shock.

Electrizap Reviews: Specification

Website age: the product has been available for over a year. The Domain creation date of Electrizap.com is 28 March 2023.

Trust score: Electrizap.com achieved a trust score of 67%.

Alexa Ranking: not available

Contact address: 5525 S. Soto St., Vernon, CA 90058, USA

Contact number: 18552064046

Email id: cs@electrizap.com

Payment mode: PayPal, Credit Card, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover.

Currency: USD

Shipping policy: It takes 5 to 7 days to ship the product to the USA.

Return policy: the Company of a 30-day money-back guarantee in which you can get your money back if you are not satisfied with the products.

Electrizap Reviews: Pros

Multiple certified customer reviews verify the quality of the product.

You can get an additional discount if you purchase multiple items in stock.

The Company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee policy which develops the customer’s trust.

The Company has been providing service for over a year and has satisfied multiple customers.

You can find numerous payment options to purchase this item, making the shopping experience smoother.

Cons

There are not many products and variants available on the website.

The Company cannot ship their product to the world’s different regions.

If you buy only one product, it might seem costlier.

Is Electrizap.com Legit or not?

Looking at the Electrizap Reviews and its market in the past 1 year, the product seems legit. However, there is a massive demand for the product in the market. Is it a value-for-money product? After concluding every information and specification of the website, the product is legit and approachable.

Electrizap.com Customer Reviews

There are enumeration reviews, and it is available on the website with verified customers from different locations in the US. A maximum of the users of Electrizap gave a 5-star rating and were impressed by the service of the product. Moreover, multiple people in Electrizap Reviews talk about the amazing value it provides as an all-product.

Conclusion

Electrizap.com is a legit platform by looking at the specification and customer reviews. It has an average transfer of 67%, but multiple satisfied customers appreciate the product.

Do you own 3 in 1 Electrizap Bug Zapper? Comment below. Moreover, find out how to determine the product’s legitimacy.

Electrizap Reviews: FAQs

Q1. What is the cost per unit of Electrizap products?

Per unit, the product costs you $49.99.

Q2. Is there any social media handle for Electrizap.com?

There are no social media handles for the website Electrizap.com.

Q3. Can we purchase this product from any other E-commerce website?

Yes, this product is available on multiple E-commerce websites.

Q4. What shall we do if our product is damaged?

You can call the customer care center if you want to fix your product or can replace it in the money-back guarantee period.

Q5. What is the best deal for purchasing a product in multiple amounts?

If you buy a 5-pack combo, you must pay $29.99 for each product.

Q6. Are Electrizap Reviews legit?

Electrizap Reviews seems legit.