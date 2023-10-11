{Watch Video Link} Eliso Kiladze Fight Video Leaked on Twitter: Original Clip On Reddit, Tiktok!

The Eliso Kiladze Fight Video Leaked on Twitter has shared details on original Lago fight clip available on Youtube, Instagram and Telegram.

Have you seen the fight video titled “Eliso Kiladze” trending on most social media sites? Is the circulating fight video legit, or is it another scam to generate views? A fighting video titled Eliso Kiladze has gone viral Worldwide in the last few days on the internet.

Most netizens enjoyed the video but did not know about the viral clip’s content. Eliso Kiladze Fight Video Leaked on Twitter has found a few interesting facts about this video and has shared it in this blog.

What is Eliso Kiladze Fight Video Leaked on Twitter?

The keyword Eliso Kiladze is trending in Latin American countries like Columbia and Argentina. A fighting video of two boxers in a ring has attracted the attention of netizens in no time. The two boxers in the ring are Lago Kiladze and Viktor Faust.

The fight occurred on New Year Eve on 1st January 2022, at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Florida. The last part of the fighting video has made this clip popular among netizens.

Eliso Kiladze Fight Original Video Review:

The original video of the bout shows that the fight ended in two rounds with five knockdowns. Lago Kiladze of Ukraine got two knockdowns, while Viktor won the contest with three knockdowns. The video shows that the referee’s decision in the second round infuriated Kiladze, and he punched at the referee.

Eliso Kiladze Fight Original Video last part shows Lago throwing a punch at the referee, making this clip hilarious. The referee is seen laughing after the Lago punch, indicating that it has not harmed him. The game’s calling off in the second round infuriated Kiladze as he ended up on the losing side.

Eliso Kiladze Video on Reddit:

Eliso Kiladze’s keyword shows many links posted on this platform in the last forty-eight hours. Most links are of a portal that attracts netizens to their platform with trending topics. Some links are also shared by scammers, and people must avoid clicking on such links. None of the links on the Eliso Kiladze keyword has attracted any comment from the visitors.

A post on Reddit shared in the boxing community nine months ago has an original video of the fight. To find the original video of Kiladze’s fight, visitors must use the keyword Lago Kiladze. The Lago Kiladze post has shared the fighting video of 3.59 seconds and has attracted 39 comments.

Is Eliso Kiladze Video available on Tiktok?

The Lago fight video has recently become popular on this site with the title “Eliso Kiladze fight”. Many digital creators use the Eliso Kiladze title on this platform to attract netizens. Most creators successfully attracted an online audience with this title and got 200K TO 700K views.

The Eliso or Lago Kiladze keywords show no result on the Telegram platform. It appears that this video is not available in public on this site, but people may be sharing this fight video in private. The availability of Eliso Kiladze’s video differs on various social media sites.

Is Eliso Kiladze Legit Video Available on Youtube?

People searching for Kiladze fight videos with Eliso keywords will get varying results on this site. The Lago Kiladze fight keyword will show the “fight video” that has gone viral on some social media sites. There are many videos of Lago and Viktor fight on this platform with varying lengths.

Conclusion:

The Lago Kiladze and Viktor Faust boxing fight of January 1 2022, has gone viral with the “Eliso Kiladze fight” title. Eliso Kiladze’s fight keyword shows varying results on sites like Instagram unrelated to Lago and Viktor’s fight in the boxing ring.

Have you seen the Lago and Viktor original fight video? Please comment.

