Top Essential Oils For Making Candles | Recipes & Blends

Each room may benefit from the peaceful and pleasant ambiance created by candles. But not every candle is made equally. A lot of commercial candles are created with unhealthy chemicals and synthetic scents that might affect your health. In this situation, essential oils are useful. Essential oils offer a variety of therapeutic advantages over synthetic perfumes and are a natural and secure substitute.

The best essential oils for manufacturing candles will be discussed in this blog, along with several formulas and combinations that may be used to make your own essential oil candles. So, let’s dive in and discover the wonderful world of essential oils for candle making!

10 Top Essential Oils For Making Candles

Here are top 10 essential oils that can be used for making candles:

Clary sage essential oil is fantastic for candles made to support hormonal balance and ease menstruation discomfort, clary sage essential oil has a herbal aroma that is ideal for use in candles made to encourage relaxation and reduce stress. Because of its relaxing and soothing effects, clary sage essential oil is frequently used in aromatherapy and is a popular option for candles used in yoga and meditation. Lavender essential oil is a preferred ingredient for manufacturing candles because of its relaxing effects. Its flowery scent is calming and meditative, making it ideal for use in candles intended for use before bed or during meditation. Peppermint essential oil: With its energising, fresh aroma, peppermint essential oil is ideal for use in candles that are meant to encourage concentration and clarity. It may also be found in candles made to spruce up a space. Eucalyptus Essential Oil: Eucalyptus essential oil has a calm, refreshing aroma that is ideal for use in candles that are meant to encourage a tidy and organised environment. Moreover, it works well for candles intended to support respiratory health Lemon Essential Oil: Lemon essential oil has a vivacious, upbeat aroma that is ideal for use in mood-enhancing candles. It works well in candles meant to enhance mental clarity or refresh a space. Rose essential oil has a pleasant, flowery scent that is ideal for use in candles meant to promote relaxation or romance. Moreover, it may be used to make candles that encourage self-love or are used for meditation. Frankincense Essential Oil: With its warm, spicy aroma, frankincense essential oil is ideal for use in candles intended for meditation or relaxation. It works well for candles intended to encourage a sense of solidity and foundation. Cedarwood Essential Oil: With its woodsy, earthy aroma, cedarwood essential oil is ideal for use in candles meant to foster sentiments of security and warmth. Also, it works well for candles intended for relaxation or meditation. Sandalwood Essential Oil: Sandalwood essential oil is ideal for use in candles intended for use during meditation or relaxation because of its warm, woodsy aroma. It works well for candles intended to foster a calm environment as well. Ylang ylang essential oil has a pleasant, flowery aroma that is ideal for use in candles intended to promote relaxation or romance. Moreover, it can be found in candles designed to encourage a love of oneself.

DIY BLend Recipes To Make Candles

Here are three DIY candle recipes using essential oils:

Recipe#1: Lavender and Lemon Candle Recipe:

1 cup soy wax flakes

1 tablespoon dried lavender flowers

10 drops lavender essential oil

10 drops lemon essential oil

Candle wicks

Mason jar

Instructions:

Heat the soy wax flakes in a double boiler until thoroughly melted. Add the lavender flowers, lavender essential oil, and lemon essential oil after removing from the heat. Pour into a Mason jar with a candle wick in the middle after thoroughly stirring. Before using, let the candle cool and solidify.

Recipe#2: Peppermint and Eucalyptus Candle Recipe:

1 cup beeswax

10 drops peppermint essential oil

10 drops eucalyptus essential oil

Candle wicks

Glass jar

Instructions:

Melt the beeswax in a double boiler until completely melted. Add the peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils after removing from the heat. Pour into a glass jar with a candle wick in the middle after thoroughly stirring. Before using, let the candle cool and solidify.

Recipe#3: Citrus and Spice Candle Recipe:

1 cup soy wax flakes

10 drops sweet orange essential oil

10 drops cinnamon essential oil

5 drops clove essential oil

Candle wicks

Tin container

Instructions:

In a double boiler, heat the soy wax flakes until they are fully melted. Add the clove, cinnamon, and sweet orange essential oils after removing the dish from the heat. Pour into a tin container with a candle wick in the middle after thoroughly stirring. Before using, let the candle cool and solidify.

Note: When working with essential oils, always follow proper safety precautions and use caution when melting wax to avoid burns or fire hazards.

Safety Precautions To Take

It’s crucial to exercise the following caution while using essential oils to manufacture candles:

Only use high-quality essential oils that are meant for aromatherapy or candlemaking. To prevent skin or eye irritation when handling essential oils, put on gloves and safety goggles. To prevent inhaling too much essential oils, which can result in headaches, vertigo, or nausea, work in a well-ventilated location. Keep essential oils away from pets and children. Follow the right processes for creating candles, such as melting the wax in a double boiler and keeping an eye on the temperature with a thermometer. Avoid overheating wax since it might catch fire and become combustible. While pouring hot wax, proceed with caution, and always keep a fire extinguisher handy. Keep away from combustible things and never leave a candle burning unattended.

You may take advantage of the advantages of using essential oils in your candle-making efforts while lowering the chance of harm or injury by following these safety measures.

Conclusion

Candles may be enhanced by using essential oils, which can have medicinal advantages. While other essential oils like lavender, lemon, peppermint, eucalyptus, sweet orange, cinnamon, and clove can be used in DIY candle-making methods, clary sage essential oil is an excellent option for encouraging relaxation and lowering stress.

To reduce the danger of harm or injury while using essential oils to produce candles, it is crucial to take the right safety precautions. You may make lovely candles with enticing smells and medicinal qualities by following these precautions and using high-quality essential oils.