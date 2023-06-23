Recovery and Aftercare: What to Expect After Lipo 360?

Lipo 360 offers a complete body contouring solution to sculpt and enhance the midsection. It does this by removing excess fat deposits. The recovery phase and aftercare are equally important to ensure optimal healing, minimize complications and maintain long-term outcomes. This post explores what you can expect during your recovery after Lipo 360. We’ll cover important aftercare tips, and common experiences, along with helpful tips that will help support a healthy healing process. Please note that each individual’s experience with recovery may be different. We recommend following the advice provided by your plastic surgery or healthcare professional.

Immediate Postoperative Period:

After Lipo 360 treatment, you’ll be taken to the recovery area. Here you will undergo close monitoring by medical personnel. This period is critical for your safety and allows anesthesia effects time to subside. Here are a few key aspects of the immediate postoperative time:

Monitoring of Vital Signs: Your oxygen levels, heart rate, and blood pressure will be monitored.

Pain Management: You may experience discomfort or pain after the surgery. Your surgeon may prescribe pain medication to reduce any postoperative symptoms. Please take your medications as prescribed.

Compression Garments : You will receive compression garments (or wraps) to reduce swelling and promote healing. These garments also aid in contouring. These garments are to be worn by the instructions given by your surgeon.

Wounds : Dressings or sterile stripes can cover the incision sites. Your surgeon’s instructions will tell you how to care for and change dressings.

Monitoring Drains: In rare cases, drains might be placed to remove extra fluid and encourage healing. Your surgeon guides you in managing and monitoring these drains.

Follow-up Consultations: Before leaving your surgical facility, you will normally schedule a consultation with your surgeon. These appointments are vital for monitoring your recovery, removing sutures and drains, and answering any questions or concerns.

Initial Recovery Phase:

Immediately after you are discharged, your initial recovery phase will begin. This phase will last several days or weeks; you must care for yourself. Here are some of the most important aspects you should consider in your first recovery after Lipo 360.

Rest and Recovery: Limiting physical activity during the initial phases of recovery is crucial. This allows you to heal faster and reduces the chances of complications. Do not lift heavy objects or engage in strenuous activities. Follow the instructions of your surgeon.

Pain Management: You might continue to feel pain and discomfort in the first few weeks of your recovery. You should take your pain medication according to the instructions of your surgeon. If the pain becomes intense or if you are concerned, inform them.

Drain Management: If drains were installed during the procedure, your surgeon would give you instructions on managing them. Keep track and inform your surgeon about any significant changes in the fluids drained.

Hydration and Nutrition: Nutrition and hydration both play a vital role in the healing of wounds. To help your body heal, drink plenty of water and eat a balanced, nutritious diet.

Conclusion:

The recovery and postoperative care period following Lipo 360 are vital to achieving optimal healing and results. Follow your surgeon’s instructions and take good care of your body. This will allow you to experience gradual improvements in your comfort level, swelling, and overall appearance. You should be patient with your surgeon and share any concerns or questions. Lipo 360 is a procedure that requires patience and care to reap the benefits.