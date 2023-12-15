{Watch Video} Farkhunda Malikzada Video Twitter: Is It On Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram

This post details Farkhunda Malikzada Video Twitter and discusses Farkhunda Malikzada Death, showcased in the viral clipping.

The digital landscape is a broad arena that allows the audience to learn about the latest happenings. However, it also lays out the ground for sharing malicious and manipulated videos, which can mislead the viewers. Moreover, some videos can instill specific emotions merely by viewing them. Something similar is happening these days on social media across various countries, including Türkiye, the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. This news relates to the resurfacing of a specific Farkhunda Malikzada Video Twitter that is grabbing the attention of netizens.

What is Farkhunda Malikzada Video Twitter?

Before we jump to the actualities of the video, it is necessary to be well aware of the background. The particular video is not recent and dates back to 2015, when a gruesome incident took place in Kabul, Afghanistan. The outrage was speculated to revolve around a horde of violence against women who were blamed for consuming the holy Quran.

The video was recorded and posted on the internet. However, the incident in 2015 has once again resurfaced and is being shared by the netizens across their social media accounts. The video showcases the gruesome attack and Farkhuda Malikzada Death.

An Overview About Farkhunda Malikzada

The lady seen in the video is identified as Farkhunda Malikzada. She was a 27-year-old lady belonging to the Muslim community. As per sources, she is a Kabul resident in Afghanistan. According to research, the incident occurred in the early spring of 2015.

The news and facts we could garner from Youtube and other relevant channels stated the details. Herein, Farkhunda supposedly got into some contention with a certain spiritualist. It happened at the Shah-Do Shamshira sanctuary. She was blamed for defying people for dealing with few non-religious and grown-up products at the site, as well as for disseminating necklaces.

In addition, she was also blamed for consuming a few pages of the holy book, the Quran. Thus, Farkhunda was detained and punished to death for her wrongdoing.

Is the Video Available on Instagram?

Furthermore, as per research and the video evidence we could gather, Farkhunda is seen beaten and stoned by the people. Besides, vehicles were also run on her, along with setting her body ablaze before throwing it into the Kabul Waterway.

The content of the video is highly gruesome and showcases an extreme level of violence, which is not considered ethical for viewership. In addition, the video has clippings of extreme public lynching, which was posted on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook in 2015. However, on research, we could not find the video posted anywhere on the photo-sharing platform, which we believe was pulled down for its content.

Why Did the Video Become a Sensation on the Internet?

Recently, the video began to trend again on Tiktok. The 2015 incident still sends chills down the spine of viewers. Besides, the video footage started with an outrage among the audience, who called out the brutality and treatment harnessed on women in the country.

Discussions are rage on social media for the horrendous crime and the posting of gruesome videos on social media. It has also raised questions regarding any ethical policies and guidelines that need to be set forth for the internet, which is a platform for sharing content that may be heinous to viewer’s cerebral health.

In addition, the video is also shared by a few pages on Telegram. But overall, it showcases the condition of women and honor killing that can disturb the cerebral health of viewers. Audiences are also questioning the government regarding improving policies to prevent such crimes.

Final Conclusion

All the information listed in this article is taken from authentic sources. We do not have any updates regarding the further progress on the case. In addition, we can only claim any other details on the incident if authentic sources do not share it. This article covers all facts related to Farkhunda Malikzada Video Twitter. We request that the audience follow caution and research before sharing videos on social media. To learn more about Farkhunda Malikzada, click here.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It does not include any links or photos of the incident.

