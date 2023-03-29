Fingerboarding: What Do You Need to Know About it?

Fingerboarding is the miniature version of skateboarding that involves fingers to trick it. So, if you are a beginner to fingerboarding or curious to know what fingerboarding is all about, it’s the right place to get all the answers.

Fingerboards come with different backgrounds having amazing graphics on them. Despite its small size, fingerboarding has become a popular activity in its own right, with a growing community of enthusiasts or even organized competitions.

So, let’s dive deeper into this article to learn more about fingerboarding or customize fingerboard.

What is Fingerboarding?

The common question that comes to every person’s mind after seeing a fingerboard for the first time is- what is fingerboarding? Fingerboarding is one of the most popular sports in Europe, the United States, and Asia. Many folks love fingerboarding; multiple competitors participate in various contests and fairs. Furthermore, fingerboard workshops are being run across the world.

A fingerboard is a miniature version of a real skateboard, which involves two fingers (usually the middle and index fingers) to perform the tricks on it. Fingerboard has all the components in a skateboard, including bearings, wheels, fingerboard trucks, bushings, etc. It is usually made of wood and fitted with a layer of grip tape.

With the help of a fingerboard, you can perform all the flips and tricks on your desk that you used to do on a skateboard using your feet. There are no specific rules and regulations for fingerboarding, so you can express your creativity.

But it requires a lot of precision and control; additionally, you can perform it while sitting at home.

Components of Fingerboard

A fingerboard has many components, including a fingerboard deck, nuts, wheels, bushings, and premium fingerboard trucks. Fingerboard includes all the qualities of a regular skateboard.

Fingerboard Deck

A fingerboard deck is the central portion of the board, where the rider’s fingers are placed. These are made of plastic or wood and can be shaped differently.

Wheels

Fingerboard wheels, including bearings, are generally made of resin and plastic and come with various finishes.

Premium Fingerboard Trucks

The most important component of the whole fingerboard is a premium fingerboard truck. These are made of metal bars onto which the wheels of the fingerboard remain attached.

Nuts & Screws

Nuts & screws are joined together to form a secure connection. It attaches all the pieces so that everything stays solid.

Bushings

Bushings are cylinder-shaped tools attached to the middle of the truck to make the ride smooth.

Earlier, fingerboards were produced using cheap elements, including plastic. But nowadays, many specialist manufacturers devote more care and use quality materials to fingerboards as the best brands devote to skateboards.

How to Assemble Fingerboard?

The process of assembling a fingerboard is time-consuming as compared to preparing your fingerboard. It includes some steps, and if you want to assemble fingerboard, follow this guide; otherwise, you might get confused and can create mistakes. Let’s get started!

Step 1

Peel the sheet put it on top of the fingerboard, and ensure it covers the whole board. Use a scale to set down the tape with the edges of the deck to shape the tape and remove the extra material.

Step 2

Make holes by using the tape using a fingerboard truck, pin, or another thin object to make all the holes.

Step 3

Now it’s time to apply the graphic wrap. For this, you need a Deck Wrap, peel it off, and paste it on the bottom of the deck. Press it slowly to avoid air bubbles. Make all holes through the graphic. Using the file, shape the graphic according to the board’s shape and remove excess material.

Step 4

Screw the trucks from the bottom of the deck by using the tool. The truck’s part with nut and bushing face inwards or towards the other truck.

Step 5

Now it’s time to place the on each wheel axle and use a nut to screw it in with the tool. The bearing of the wheel should be closest to the truck.

Now your fingerboard is ready to use, have fun riding!

Conclusion

Overall, the fingerboard is a unique activity that combines creativity, fun, and skateboarding skills. It involves using fingers to perform tricks on a skateboard. With the right equipment and dedication, anyone can become proficient at fingerboarding and enjoy the thrill of performing complex tricks with their fingers. To start with a customize fingerboard, you need a deck, nuts, wheels, bushings, and premium fingerboard trucks.