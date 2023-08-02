Fire Force Online Trello: What Is Fire Force Online Game? Also Check Its Release Date, Countdown, Clans, And Codes

The article Fire Force Online Trello will discuss when the game was released, the latest codes and the basic guide to the game.

Are you a Roblox game Fire Force Online player? Do you need to know what the game is about? Have you set your clock for the countdown on the game? Fire Force Oline is one of the popular anime-based RPG games Worldwide.

Need information on the game Clans, codes and much more? Well, you have landed in the right place because we are here to guide every detail of this game. Let us explore Fire Force Online Trello for further guidance.

What are Fire Force Online game codes?

Fire Force Online is an RPG anime-based game created by Fire Force: Online. According to the game’s description, the developers are d_avidd, TomFFresh, draculaoji, and MoltenPrime, who contributed while designing the game. Fortunately, the game has added active codes recently that you can use. Let us look at some of the codes here:

Colors4You- will grant eye colour reroll and X1 hair colour reroll.

10KLIKES- X1 ability Reroll

15KLIKES- X1 Generation Reroll

Sorry4Bugs- X1 generation, clan reroll, ability reroll.

Fire Force Online Countdown– released date!

Players have set their clock for the release of the game. And finally, the wait is over because the game was released on the scheduled date.

USA, UK, and South Africa. It was released on July 31, 2023, at different time zones. However, in India, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, it was released on August 1, 2023, at different time zones.

What is Fire Fore Online Game about?

Roblox game Fire Force Online is an immersive Role-Playing Game inspired by the Shonen anime “Fire Force.” The game lets you enter the realm of pyrokinetic heroes, play and engage in spectacular combat against your enemies. According to Fire Force Online Wiki, players can enter the realm of Fire Force Online, with its compelling gameplay and authentic translation of the anime’s universe.

You are assigned to one of three generations when you first enter the game.

Generation 1: Here, players can become a mighty shield of their choice.

Generation 2: In this Generation, you can control fire. However, players will require a source or weapon, such as a blazing sickle, to control fire.

Generation 3: In Generation 3, players can overcome the barrier they had in Generation 2 and release fire directly from their muscles.

Fire Force Online Clans

Not only abilities, there are also Clans available for characters to rank from Tier 1 Clan Overpowered to Tier 6 Worse. In Tier 1 Fire Force Online, characters like Dragon, Shinmon, Burns, and Obi will be there; they are legendary clans and can do massive damage and more. Whereas in Tier 2, Montgomery, Kotatsu, DFresh, Oji, OZe, and Mori are Rare category clans and can do much more.

Conclusion:

That’s all we had for today regarding the game Fire Force Online. We hope you enjoyed the game concept, abilities, generation, tier list, and much more provided in this guide. For Fire Force Online Game basic controls, click here.

Fire Force Online Trello- FAQs

Q1. Which Tier has the strongest clan?

Tier 1

Q2. How do you know which generation you are in?

It depends on the abilities you have when you enter the game.

Q3. Who created the game Fire Force Online?

According to the game’s description, the developers are d_avidd, TomFFresh, draculaoji, and MoltenPrime, who contributed while designing the game.

