Fischer Homes Ski Jet Accident: Know About 2 Kids With Whom Mishap Occured Here Now!

The article below has briefly explained about Fischer Homes Ski Jet Accident. We also informed the victim and his family’s personal information.

Did you watch the news about the ski boating incident? The news about the accident became a huge topic on social networking sites, and people from the United States, India, and other countries are collecting information about this accident and how it happened.

If you have the same doubts and are curious about the answers, we have you covered. In this write-up, we will inform you about Fischer Homes Ski Jet Accident and all the information related to this accident. So, keep up with the write-up to explore briefly.

source: dodbuzz.com

What happened in the Ski Jet Incident?

The Ski Jet Incident happened on 14 July 2023, where two young boys were pronounced dead. Both were there enjoying their Ski jet, but a boat collided with them, and as a result, those innocent boys had to lose their lives. When the police arrived, the investigation began, and they quickly identified both boys; according to them, both were teenagers.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk released the names of the victims, which were Cole Fischer, 14 years old, and Chase Fischer who was just 18.

What was the Reaction of the Family to the Fischer Homes Ski Jet Accident?

The Fischer family was in shock as they lost 2 young sons in the blink of an eye. Many people sent them love, prayers, and condolences. Currently, the family of those kids is mourning. They asked for privacy as this is a difficult situation for them, and they want to avoid media and report for now.

The people highly recognized the Fischer family and their company as their company was all about family, but this incident shocked the public and how those young boys left the world so soon.

Fischer Homes Ski Jet Accident Family Information

Fischer Homes is a home-building company known as one of the best companies in this field. This company is the situation, originated from United States, and has communities in Columbus, Louisville, Cincinnati, Ohio, St Louis, Atlanta, and Mason.

Social Media Links

Sons of Fischer Homes chairman killed in jet ski crash on lake https://t.co/KH4iDDKLHA pic.twitter.com/JpX7KydLsq — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 18, 2023

Conclusion

Ski Jet Accident has left the family members in grief. Currently, The Fischer family is asking for privacy.

Do you think there should be an older person to supervise them? Tell us how you like the article in the comments section below.

Information about Fischer Homes Ski Jet Accident Case (FAQs)

Q1. Were the boys dead on the spot?

A- No.

Q2. Where victims were treated after the accident?

A- Somerset-Pulaski County treated them after that, and both were declared dead.

Q3. When the accident happened?

A- It happened on Friday at 12:45 pm.

Q4. Where did the accident happen?

A- South Fork of the Cumberland River.

Q5. Were the boys wearing life jackets?

A- Yes.

Q6. Where do police take the body of the victims?

A To the office of the state medical examiner.

Q7. Was any type of alcohol included in the scene?

A-No alcohol was there in Fischer Homes Ski Jet Accident.

