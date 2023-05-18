Five Problems When You Choose an Oversized AC

There are plenty of situations where a larger size is preferable, but air conditioners are not one of them. Multiple issues may arise from using an air conditioner that is too big for the room.

If the unit is too large for the house, it could lead to expensive maintenance issues. Oversized Ac air conditioners are less efficient, wear out faster, and don't last as long as more modestly sized ones. It can lead to more money spent on maintenance and energy and unpleasant living conditions.

1. Your Air Conditioning Bills Will Increase:

You already know that your electric bill rises in the summer, especially if you have to have your air conditioner on constantly to combat the heat. However, your summer energy costs will skyrocket if you install an oversized air conditioner.

This is because an oversized air conditioner must work harder to achieve the desired temperature inside the home. However, there is no guarantee that the higher electric expenses would result in a more comfortable home.

2. Humidity Levels Will Rise:

You don’t want your air conditioner to add to your home’s unpleasant humidity. If your home’s AC unit is suitably sized, it will operate long enough to eliminate excess moisture. In contrast, if your air conditioner is too big for the room, it will only cool the air temporarily.

Sadly, that’s not enough to eliminate the humidity, so your home will remain hot. Because of the increased humidity, mould growth is another issue to consider. Mould can grow in your home, especially in your ducts, if the humidity is too high. Having your ducts professionally cleaned is the only method to get rid of mould.

3. Uneven Chilling:

Oversized air conditioners are not as effective at cooling a home as appropriately scaled for the space. Large machinery produces cold air at an excessive rate, which reaches the thermostat and causes it to mistakenly believe that all of the air in the room has been cycled.

This is especially noticeable in the rooms that are the furthest away from the ducting in your home. Before these areas have cooled down, your air conditioner will likely turn off. A quick walk across the house will reveal varying temperatures from room to room.

4. Costs of Maintenance and Repairs Increasing:

It’s reasonable to expect high HVAC costs considering the aforementioned potential issues. Throughout an air conditioner’s lifetime, you may face additional charges such as:

More expensive setup initially

Frequent visits for maintenance and repairs

Wetness, mould, and other forms of damage

High costs of keeping cool

5. The Unit Will Cycle Too Often:

The ideal cycle length for an air conditioner is between seven and ten minutes. A shorter cycle length is less than that, whereas a longer one is greater. Therefore, the risk of overheating increases whenever the system undergoes short cycles. That’s because there’s too much strain on the system.

The cycle of turning on and turning off the air conditioner is primarily to blame. When first introducing cool air into the home, a system with a larger AC will have a shorter cycle. Overheating is likely with this system, even if regular maintenance is performed on the air conditioner.

How to Fix a Bigger Air Conditioner:

Realizing that your air conditioner is too big for your home is frustrating because it will increase your energy bills. There are a few options to consider if your air conditioner is too big for your home:

· Standalone Humidifier:

If your home feels damp because your air conditioner is too big, but you can’t afford to replace it, a standalone humidifier may assist. When used with an air conditioner, a humidifier can remove surplus moisture from the air.

· Add Ductwork:

Sometimes adding ducts to an area of your home that isn’t being cooled at the moment might assist in distributing the surplus air from an extensive system. Your garage is an excellent example of this.

· Replace Aircon:

Even though it’s a huge expenditure, it could be advisable to have a new air conditioning system. This is a pricey fix, but it will save you money on utilities and increase your comfort level. You can save money in the long run by switching out your old, inefficient air conditioner for a new, properly sized-one.