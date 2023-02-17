12 Best Fonts to Use on the Website and Why

When developing a web design in Melbourne, the font is one of the most overlooked aspects. While it may seem like a small detail, having the right font can make a huge difference in how your website looks and feels. That being said, there are thousands of fonts to choose from. So, selecting the right font for your website can be confusing.

This blog post will cover twelve essential fonts for your website and why they matter. It will help you choose the right font for web development and create a website that speaks to the customer.

Why Is Font Important for a Web Design?

Font plays a crucial role in the web design of Melbourne as it helps in creating visual interest and hierarchy. A well-designed font can evoke emotions, convey a brand’s personality, and make the website stand out. A web design company must carefully select the font size, style, and colour to enhance a website’s readability and user experience.

A font that is too small or too large can make it difficult for the user to read the text. Similarly, choosing the wrong font style can make the website look unprofessional or outdated. Colour also plays a significant role in font design, as it can make the text pop or blend in with the background.

Additionally, the font also affects accessibility and website performance. For example, web designers should use web-safe fonts that are easily readable on all devices and avoid font files that are too large, which can slow down the website’s loading speed.

Best Fonts Extensively Used for Web Development

The best web designers in Melbourne create websites that serve the best content and designs and strive to keep ranking higher on search engines. They use the fonts most effectively and play with them to keep the user engaged. Below are 12 fonts popular amongst web designers to convey what they want and also captivate user attention.

Sans-Serif Fonts

Sans-serif fonts are popular because they have a modern feel and look great on desktop and mobile devices. Examples of sans-serif fonts include Helvetica, Arial, Open Sans, and Roboto. Designers also use Sans-serif fonts for affordable web designers in Brisbane, as it’s easier to read on screens since they don’t have any extra lines or decorations that can be distracting.

Serif Fonts

Serif fonts are more traditional looking than sans-serif fonts, although they also look great on screens. Examples of serif fonts include Times New Roman, Georgia, Garamond, and Baskerville. These fonts add sophistication to your custom website without making it too stuffy or formal.

Script Fonts

Script fonts are perfect for adding a bit of flair to your website design without going overboard with decoration or excessive details. Examples of script fonts include Brush Script MT, Lucida Handwriting Italic, Cormorant Garamond SemiBold Italic, and Pacifico Regular. Be sure to use these sparingly, as too much script can make your site look cluttered or unprofessional.

Display Fonts

Display fonts are bolder and more decorative than other types of font styles but should only be used sparingly as accents rather than entire blocks of text due to their ornate nature, making them difficult to read in large chunks at once. Examples of display fonts include Lobster Two Bold Italicized, Playfair Display Black Italicized, Great Vibes Regular, and Rock Salt Regular.

Slab Serif Fonts

The slab serif font is a typeface with thicker strokes than typical serif font styles like Times New Roman or Georgia. It works well for headlines, giving off an air of authority while still being easily read at smaller sizes. Some examples include Montserrat Bold, Doctor Soos Bold, Playfair Display Black Italicized, and Bigelow Rules Bold.

Cursive Fonts

Cursive fonts add personality and charm to your website design without being too overwhelming. Cursive is often associated with elegance, so using it in the right places helps elevate the look of your site. Some examples include Amatic SC Regular, The Girl Next Door Normal, Quicksand Light, and Dancing Script OT Regular.

Geometric Fonts

Geometric typefaces feature primarily straight lines combined with smooth curves, which give them a modern feel that is perfect for website designs in Melbourne that want an edgy yet understated style. Some examples include Neuzeit S Heavy, Futura Round Bold, Gotham Rounded Medium, and Akzidenz Grotesk Condensed Extra Bold.

Decorative Fonts

If you’re looking for something more eye-catching but not too over the top, then decorative typefaces might be just what you need. Decorative typefaces usually feature unique shapes or patterns that add interest without being too distracting from the rest of the content on the page. Some examples include KG Primary Penmanship Lined Print Regular, Tangerine Regular, and Windsong Black Italicized.

Monospaced Fonts

Monospaced typefaces feature all characters occupying equal amounts of space on each line, making them perfect for programming applications where clarity is vital. Examples of monospaced typefaces include Andale Mono W01 Medium and Condensed Italicized.

Chalkboard/Whiteboard Fonts

Chalkboard or whiteboard-style typefaces feature hand-drawn elements, which give them a whimsical feel that works well with informal designs such as logos or invitations. Chalky and Caveat are a few examples of chalkboard fonts.

Comic Style/Cartoonish Fonts

Comic style/cartoonish typefaces feature exaggerated features such as large eyes and mouths, which work best when trying to evoke feelings of laughter or joy from visitors. Examples of this style of typeface include Cartoon Relief Normal and Bangers.

Handwritten/Calligraphic Fonts

Handwritten/calligraphic typefaces feature brushstrokes instead of letters, giving them a naturalistic feel that works excellently with organic designs such as logos or branding material where brands require authenticity. Some examples include Miss Fajardose Regular, Alex brush, Allura regular, Arizonia, and Balqis.

Concluding Words

Choosing the right font for your web design in Melbourne can make all the difference in how it looks and feels, so take some time before settling on one particular choice. We hope this list gave you insight into which types will work best depending on what kind of experience you want visitors to have when visiting your site.

