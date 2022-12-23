Fun Themes for Events – Best WordPress Templates

Business in the field of entertainment often attracts different advertising channels to develop. However, most future campaigns need a beautiful website. After all, it doesn’t matter how competent your marketer is if the sections look old-fashioned and unpresentable. People leave the portal without buying or ordering a concert ticket. Today we’ll reveal some secrets to getting a modern, stylish, and attention-grabbing website for the entertainment industry. We’ll study the most compelling examples of ready-made portals and learn the fun WordPress themes for events. You’ll find links to products at the bottom of the article to create a beautiful page appearance. We hope that the manual will be helpful to you.

Secret 1 – Search For a Suitable CMS

The content management system is where all the magic happens with the site. You add pages, upload tickets, pictures of your artists, or exciting canoe tours here. But, no matter what the essence of your proposed vacation is, the CMS plays a significant role. The quick launch of the project or the simplicity of your work depends on how CMS organizes.

WordPress is better if you need a site administrator or plan to edit yourself. The service is excellent for beginners. If you are still looking for a suitable solution, we list the advantages of WordPress.

The service is entirely free

Yes, it has extended paid versions. However, only some people buy them, especially at the start of the project. So, for example, you are unlikely to need auto-posting articles on social networks from the admin panel.

The service has open-source code

This function means that the code is editable. Although, if you are not a programmer, better to avoid touching it and leave everything as it is.

A massive list of fun WordPress themes with designs for the site, plugins

For example, WooCommerce is one of the most famous plugins. Thanks to it, an ordinary portal turns into a full-fledged online store with all the functions and payment methods in 1 day!

Many instructions on the Internet

The manuals help you master the control system yourself. There are also forums where people ask questions to participants. Therefore, you’ll never be alone with your problem if it arises. The funny WordPress themes for holidays also have instructions.

The shockingly convenient and understandable admin panel allows you to learn how to work in it in a matter of days. First, of course, at the basic level.

CMS is compatible with any hosting

Even the hosting service providers themselves offer a built-in WordPress installation tool.

Based on the above information, the admin panel is very cool. It’s perfect for both landing pages and a full-fledged online store. However, like any other, this CMS has some shortcomings.

Cons Of WordPress

Among the most memorable during use are the following:

No official support from the company. It would help if you googled all the necessary manuals yourself.

Much depends on additional plugins. For example, you can’t even make a sitemap without them.

You’ll need help to copy the site or transfer it. You have to get an appropriate plugin or access to hosting and its functionality.

An open-source system is both a plus and a minus. After all, the portal is easier to hack. Consequently, you’ll need a couple of extra security measures.

Despite some flawed systems, it’s very cool. Today, the CMS is the most popular around the world.

Secret 2 – Ideal Appearance

The first visitors to the site never communicate with you. Instead, they discover the portal’s sections and find the prices for the performance, famous concerts, or for watching a movie. At the same time, contact with your company has already occurred, albeit without your participation. What can you do to make this communication between the client and the site successful?

First, to make the site’s pages attractive. Fun themes for events help with this. These ready-made designs are stylish, modern, and colorful and have many settings to create the perfect look.

Secondly, management and navigation should be intuitive.

Thirdly, arrange the information correctly – from the main to the details.

Fourthly, creating a single style for email letters, websites, advertising materials, and printed promotions help you form your brand. Finally, let people remember your event organization company or your concert hall at the first thought of how to spend the holiday. Therefore, when searching for suitable fun themes for event, pay attention to essential details.

Secret 3 – The Right Choice Of Fun Themes For Events

We note that these goods represent a pre-created website design. Changes are visible immediately after installation. This solution for improving the appearance is inexpensive, fast, and effective. Of course, it helps if you choose suitable fun themes for events. Here are some tips on this topic:

As mentioned above, follow a uniform style to create your brand. Accordingly, discover the demo to determine how the future layout fits your brand.

Remember, each of the fun themes for events has several color schemes. For your convenience, some web template developers have even added the ability to change the colors of the demo. Thus, you see how the appearance changes. Therefore, you should avoid getting too attached to the color scheme in the demo. Instead, it’s better to discover the blocks on the pages and how the content organizes. And, is it possible to sell tours and entertainment events online?

Use the animation. Today it looks better. On the contrary, animation can correctly place accents and draw attention to individual entertainment.

Make sure the product is compatible with your version of WordPress.

All layouts, for instance, on TemplateMonster, have a responsive and SEO-friendly function.

These are the most critical things, although you may have your own. To understand, we advise you to visit one of the largest marketplaces – TemplateMonster. Then, read a couple of descriptions of fun themes for events and watch the demo to understand what you’ll be dealing with in the future.

Secret 4 – Follow Competitors

This point is about taking positive experiences from companies competing with yours. There is no need to copy the portal of another firm. However, observing exciting web design trends is possible and necessary.

For a visual example, we have selected a couple of companies whose website looks like we liked. Let’s start with a quick overview.

Prestonbailey

This event organization agency is world-renowned. The firm has worked with famous people like Oprah Winfrey, Liza Minnelli, and Donna Karan. Now let’s look at his portal. The black background immediately catches the eye. It is stylish and emphasizes the elite services of the agency. After all, cooperation with stars is a costly undertaking. The upper part of the Home page consists of a collection of images. The main emphasis is on them. The design looks simply gorgeous, thanks to the illustrations of finished works by Preston Baila. If you have nothing to show, you can search for images on stock services.

Disneylandparis

This company is known to all children and parents. This park is fun for the whole family in Paris. An analog of the well-known Disneyland in the USA. Please pay attention to how simple, stylish, and brief it is. We can see bright colors in images because the primary audience is children with their parents. At the same time, all pictures are as colorful as possible so that children will like them. The owner knows his potential audience and creates content suitable for it. At the same time, in addition to selling tickets for shows and performances, the firm offers immediate hotel reservations to make the trip comfortable. Excellent business strategy! Scrolling through a few sections, we still see the same white and blue color scheme, smooth animation, and many illustrations from the park itself. This content gives the viewer a positive emotion and the desire to start his journey into a fairy-tale world. Use successful images and you in your practice.

The Best Fun Themes For Events

Let’s see what TemplateMonster has to offer. First, we familiarized ourselves with the demo and selected the two templates we liked the most:

Adveland. Honestly, it’s even better than Disneyland! Lots of patterns, colors, and an opportunity to create your unique portal with the help of content. You only need to upload high-quality pictures and select them by color. There is also a beautiful drop-down menu and hover animation.

Music Responsive. The layout is driving and daring, with sophisticated accents — the best way to promote the concert hall and sell tickets for singers’ performances. In addition, there is a lot of space for a picture, smooth animation, and elements for downloading a video. Therefore, we also consider this template very successful.

Conclusions

Starting a business is easy if you think through the essential details. At the same time, you don’t need hundreds of dollars to get a fabulous and stylish portal. Just find places with beautiful and modern designs, for example, TempletMonster. To gain knowledge and experience, please read these articles at the link here and here.

FAQ

When do I need fun WordPress templates?

These goods people buy at the start of the project, during rebranding or active development. Then business owners need a push to promote their company, and a colorful and new look is a great solution.

Where to find fun website templates?

You can see a list of the best layouts on TemplateMonster. This marketplace is well-known, where different web developers post their goods.

Where can I find free fun WordPress themes?

There are also free products on the same TemplateMonster. You’ll find them using the site’s search, writing the word Free. However, such layouts are significantly inferior to paid ones in appearance and function.

What are free fun WordPress themes worse than paid ones?

As mentioned earlier, paid product design is more excellent, stylish, and elaborate. In addition, there is the possibility of settings and editing, which aren’t available in free analogs. Also, the number of downloads is much less. This point guarantees you more chances to create a unique appearance.