Over the years, Python has become a popular programming language for several startups and multinational companies in the IT industry. It has several advantages over other programming languages, including Java and PHP. It is easy to learn and is often used as the base for machine learning and R language.

Python, like any other programming language, has several functions. These functions are built-in, i.e., pre-coded as library functions. Before you proceed further with it for your IT project, knowing more about these functions will be suitable. This way, you can know whether Python is apt for your project requirements.

What are functions in Python?

Functions play a crucial role in increasing the modularity of a Python program. It divides the entire code into several small modules. These modules get executed at different times. Once you call the function in the main program, that specific code block will get executed and return a specific value based on the data type of the return variable. The primary program module, where you initialize the global variables, user input statements, final printout statements, and many more, is also a function with the return type as void.

The function returns a void type value if you do not define any returned variable. Functions are of two basic categories.

The functions you define in the program are user-defined. It means you decide on what logic the functions will work. you can tweak the programming codes based on the project requirements. However, when it comes to built-in functions, you won’t be able to change the code logic. These functions are pre-developed and also termed library functions . For instance, the function call floor will return the lower round of value of a certain float datatype value. The way it calculates the lower integer value and returns float datatype with 0 after the decimal point is pre-coded. You won’t be able to make changes in the logic.

What are the types of functions in Python?

Four different types of functions are there in Python. You need to understand these in detail so you won’t have to worry about anything else. Besides, until and unless you know more about the functions in Python, you won’t be able to use them to the fullest. In addition, you need to learn about these functions to use them per their scope.

So, here, we have explained the four basic function types used in Python and their details.

User-defined functions

The first function type to discuss is the user-defined function. As the name suggests, the function will only be defined and written within the codebase. It will be outside the main function body but you have to use the function call in the main body. You have to call the function based on the value used in the program variables. The function code block will be executed only when it is called in the main function.You must define the function name and the arguments you pass through in a user-defined function. The basic syntax of the user-defined function definition is:

Function name_(argument 1, argument 2, ….)

Or, name_(int a, char c, float b)

Explaining the above example, following inference can be drawn:

The function name is “name”. You must define the arguments to be passed through the function within the parenthesis. The argument will have a datatype, like an int, char, float, long int, double, and more. Apart from this, it would help if you also defined a variable. The values of the arguments passed will be decided in the main function body. When you call the function in the main body, you pass some definitive value while keeping the datatype and the number of arguments similar in the function definition. Once you are done with the function definition, you must code the function block. You can include loops, a nested function, if-else statements, and many other such things within the function block. You can also define certain datatypes within the function itself. However, you need to understand that the variables defined within the functions should differ from the arguments you passed in the function name.

Every user-defined function needs to have a return value. This is an in-built function whose primary use is to return a certain value of the same data type as that of the variable defined in the function call in the main code block. For instance, if you define the functional call variable with an integer datatype in the main body, you need to ensure the concerned function returns an integer datatype only. If not, you won’t be able to use it to the fullest and might cause a lot of problems.

Built-in functions

You also have another function type in Python. These are built-in functions coded in the library. You won’t be able to make any changes in the function logic. You can use them in your program body to perform some functions. Usually, these are named as certain keywords and used when required in the codebase.

The library functions can be categorized into several types based on the use. for instance:

Mathematical functions: These functions will perform mathematical operations on different operands. You won’t have to define the operators or write the complete equation using the mathematical functions. For instance, if you want to find the square of 4, you can define it as square(4). You won’t have to write the equation as 4*4 because it has been coded in the built-in function itself. Boolean: These functions will return the value as true or false based on the equation or condition you define with the function. If the value is false, the code block within the Boolean function won’t be executed, and the code will be skipped. On the other hand, if the Boolean function returns a true value, the code block will get executed. String functions: These functions are used for string variables. For instance, to find the length of the string, i.e., the number of characters and spaces in the string, you can use the len() function. It will return a positive integer value only. For instance, if the string is “hello world”, len() will return the value of 11. Basic functions: Certain basic functions are being used in Python. For instance, the print() function will print something on the output console. Whatever you write within the print function will get displayed on the screen. Similarly, the main() function you use defines the scope of the code block as global and behaves as the main function block.

Recursive function

Sometimes, you may need to call a function repeatedly. This is what we call the recursive function. It can call another function or itself according to the definition and the arguments being passed. For example, when you want to find the factorial of a number, the function will be called multiple times until and unless the whole statement condition is met.

Let’s take the example:

In the return value, you need to define the function. To find the factorial, the return function definition will be:

return (a * factorial(a-1))

The function will be called recursively till the value of a is 0. You won’t have to define the function statement recursively. You need to define a certain condition to break the recursive flow and ensure the value returned is true and accurate.

Conclusion

In this article, we have walked you through the functions being used in Python and the ways to do so. From this, you know the fundamentals of functions. Since user-defined functions are the most used, you should practice using the same to define several parts of the codebase and remove redundancies.

