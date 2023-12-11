{Watch Video} Funky Town Video Gore: Cartel Video On Twitter, Instagram, Telegram!

Learn more about the viral cartel Funky Town Video Gore in addition to knowing the details on Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube.

Are you the person who has a strong heart to know about the most brutal death videos? Have you heard about the heartless killing of drug cartel members?

Then Funky Town Video Gore has shocked people Worldwide. This video has always been among the most popular videos ever. So here in this article, we will share the details of that video so that it will be helpful for people who want to know about the video but want to avoid watching it.

Details on Funky Town Video Gore

Funky Town is the name of the song played in the background of the gore video, filmed in Mexico’s deadliest drug cartel place. In that video, the victim’s body was roped and placed on a white tile floor.

Then, his skin was peeled off. Using the box cutter knife, the muscles of his body were chopped down slowly. Then, in the Funky Town Cartel Video, the culprits started to chop both hands.

As his skin was peeling, his whole face was filled with blood. In addition, IV drips of saline solution were inserted in his hand so he wouldn’t feel sleepy. They want the victim to feel the pain; that’s why he was on his IV drips.

Funky Town Cartel Video

The video was shot in the Mexico region, where there is a place known as Zacatecas, the home for drug traffickers. In that place, many crimes will happen. And this video was released years ago.

But in 2016, this video went viral on the Telegram channel. From then on, many people started to talk about this video on Reddit and Quora.

As we mentioned earlier, we could see many threads related to this issue. This is one of the best gore videos to watch. And it is available on many Gore websites, like GoreSee, GoreCenter, etc.

Funky Town Twitter

The funky town video is available on the Twitter platform. We were able to see a 2-minute video. But we warn our readers because the video is full of bloodshed, cutting down the muscles, and screaming of the victim.

In addition to that, Funky Town music will also play in the background. Many people have expressed their discomfort with watching the Funky Town Twitter video.

The victim, who underwent all the abuses, seemed to be the rival of a drug cartel. So, one drug group member killed another one. This killing would continue to take revenge.

Can we see the video on Instagram ?

No, the funky town gore video is not on Instagram. Because the brutality shown in the video is very high. The killer used the box cutter to cut the muscles, but they were very careful about the veins and arteries. Because if we cut down a vein or artery by mistake, The victim would have died.

In that trending Instagram funky town video, we could see that the culprits don’t want the victim to die sooner because if he did so, he couldn’t experience the pain, right?

Youtube availability

The original, uncensored version of the video is unavailable on the YouTube platform. Still, many people have shared their reaction videos and discussed the background story of this funky town video as it went viral all over the internet.

Hence, to view the viral funky town Youtube video, one needs to go to the deep web, or else they can watch it on any gore websites. But kindly read this article before watching the video, as it contains more brutal killing scenes.

Availability of the video on the Telegram channel

There are a few telegram channels named “funky town execution,” but we couldn’t see the actual video links on those channels. So, we request that the viewers not watch the video on any Telegram channel.

Conclusion

Thereby, we have discussed the Funky Town Video Gore in a detailed manner. We hope this answer will be more beneficial for people who don’t have the strong heart to see the gore videos. Moreover, we genuinely advise our readers not to watch these videos as it contain too much violence.

Can you describe your thought process about this video? Comment on it.

Disclaimer: The article talks and shares about too much violence scenes.

