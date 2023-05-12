[Unedited] George Santos Reddit-Arrested, Lies, Who Is He? More On Charges, Republican, Drag, Mugshot, Husband, Drag Queen, Indictment, Twitter

The below article about George Santos Reddit covers all the sensational information about Republican Congressman George Santos.

What made George Santos the center of attraction?

According to the Justice Department, Republican Congressman George Santos has been charged with thirteen counts of federal Indictment. On Wednesday, 10th May 2023, at a Long Island courthouse, George Santos pleaded not guilty at an eleven-minute hearing. Republican Congressman George Santos was released on a $500,000 bond. George Santos is due in court again on 30th June 2023.

What are the thirteen Charges George Santos is facing?

Seven counts of wire fraud

Three counts of money laundering

Two counts of creating materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

One count of theft of public funds.

What did George Santos say about this matter?

Republican Congressman George Santos said that there are many Lies in the statement. George told the reporters that some of the charges were inaccurate, and he could prove it. George Santos was confident while talking about himself. But as there are no proofs available, we can’t say anything.

Republican Congressman George Santos also mentioned that though the police Arrested him, he won’t resign from Congress. He has plans to reappear in the next year’s election. But on Wednesday evening, Kevin McCarthy, the House Speaker, said he would not support George Santos after these allegations. Kevin McCarthy would not back George Santos’ re-election bid.

Who Is George Santos?

George Anthony Devolder Santos is a 34-year-old American politician. Congress elected George Santos in 2022. Since 2023, George Santos is also the U.S. representative for New York’s third congressional district. He is also a famous member of the Republican Party.

Where did this news go viral first?

Apart from news channels, the news about George Santos went viral on Reddit first. But as the news is very controversial, it didn’t take much time to go viral. If you are not a Reddit user, you don’t need to worry because you can still find the news on Twitter.

What did ordinary people say about this news?

The supporters and followers of George Santos are still in shock after hearing the news. They are in denial that George Santos is involved with such crimes. But those who are against George Santos are happy to hear this news.

Some people are also saying that George Santos is involved in a Mugshot. But we like to inform our readers that the news is false. The mugshot image that went viral on social media platforms is an edited and cropped version of a duplicate image. We suggest you check our “Social Media Links” section to see recent updates about this topic.

Did George Santos perform as a Drag Queen?

No, the news of George Santos being dressed as a drag queen is absolutely false. George Santos also posted on his Twitter account about this topic. He completely refused the fact that he performed as a drag queen. Some people intentionally spread fake news.

I'm fine if Republicans want to investigate Hunter Biden. Transparency is important and America deserves to know details of these financial dealings. Just a reminder though: – George Santos: 13-count criminal indictment

– Donald Trump: 34-count criminal indictment

– Hunter… pic.twitter.com/vB3Gm3tETx — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 10, 2023

Summary:

The mugshot news and the Drag queen news about George Santos were fake. George Santos also mentioned that some of the recent charges about him are fake too. We need to wait until any further news comes. Till then, you can click here to watch the recent interview video of George Santos–.

George Santos Reddit– FAQs:

Q.1 Has the police arrested George Santos?

Ans. Yes.

Q.2 How many charges is George Santos facing now?

Ans. Thirteen charges.

Q.3 Is George Santos gay?

Ans. Yes.

Q.4 Was George Santos the Husband of a Brazilian woman?

Ans. Yes.

Q.5 Did George Santos perform as a drag queen?

Ans. No.

Q.6 Who is George Santos’ ex boyfriend?

Ans. Pedro Vilarva.

Q.7 What is the net worth of George Santos?

Ans. $49 million.

