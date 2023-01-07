In India, there are many occasions where you need to give gifts, such as festivals all around the year, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, weddings, baby showers, and others.

There is no necessary rule that you have to give gifts, but you do it because you appreciate these lovely relationships that you have in life. But when you are giving a gift to someone, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind.

Listed below are some basic but important things you must remember when you plan to gift something to someone.

10 Unspoken Golden Rules Of Gift Giving

Here are 10 things that no one will tell you about gift giving, but these can make you a good gift giver.

1] Your Intention Is All That Matters

This one may sound a little cliché, but it is the first rule of gift-giving that should be kept in mind. Even if your gift is not expensive, but the thought you put behind buying is more likely to be appreciated. Only weddings are excluded from this rule as intentions and amount both matter in that case.

2] Send A Card Along With The Gift

Cards have a lot of space for you to write the feeling that you want to convey. You can also put inside gift coupons, cash, or checks, as it is more convenient that way. At a party where everyone is giving gifts, a card from you will make the person remember what you gave.

Your message inside the card will make them feel overwhelmed. You can buy greeting cards online along with your other online purchases. There are wide varieties of cards available on different sites.

3] Don’t Expect A Gift In Return

During your trip to other places or out-of-station vacation, you bought some presents for your friends or co-workers. Because you are giving them presents after returning from a trip doesn’t mean they’ll do the same for you when they go on a trip. Next time you buy something for someone, do it because you want to, not because you expect something from them.

4] It Is Fun To Gift In A Group

Going to a friend’s wedding and don’t know what to gift them? Don’t worry; you have an amazing solution right here. Talk with the group of friends who are attending the wedding and discuss what they are planning to give. Then suggest that you all should collect money and purchase one gift together. In this way, you can buy something expensive without spending much alone.

5] Avoid Overspending

You won’t get an award for spending money, will you? The truth is, if you buy something lavish, expensive, and luxurious item that is of no use to the receiver, they may feel uncomfortable while receiving the present. Your gift should be meaningful and not expensive, so try not to overspend on gift purchases but be thoughtful.

6] Money And Gift Cards Are Good

Giving money and gift cards is the easiest, but some people think it’s not appropriate. On the contrary, money and gift cards are accepted and the best way to gifts in many situations. One such example is marriage; cheques and money are the most useful and wonderful presents for a married couple. Gift cards can be used as per the receiver’s requirement to avoid unnecessary spending.

7] Use Gift Wrap Or Gift Bag

Gift wraps make the gifts look nicer and more festive. Gifting a wrapped gift will leave the receiver guessing what’s inside the box. Not everyone likes to reveal their presents in public; they want to open theirs in private, so to protect their privacy, always wrap the gifts.

8] Don’t Hesitate To Ask What They Need

This is something people usually want to avoid, but it can be used in practical life. Asking someone about their need will make them feel that you care for their needs. This will prevent you from purchasing something that the person already has. So, when you go to buy something for a person who has everything, don’t be afraid to ask what they need.

9] Shop From Local And Small Businesses

Generally, local shops and small businesses sell unique, custom-made, and creative gifts, so it’s the best place to look into if you want to avoid impersonal gifts. There are many online business owners on a digital platform from whom you can shop, and your gifts will be delivered.

Suppose you want to send gifts to Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, etc. you can order from the small or local businesses that are based in that city itself. It’ll get delivered without making you wait much.

10] Always Say Thank You

This last and most basic rule is not for the givers but for the receivers and is the most important one. Acknowledge the effort of the gift-giver whenever you receive something from them. A small genuine thank you can go a long way. Always receive the presents with a smile and not in a foul mood. This will spoil the mood of the related person too.

Now that you have come to know the golden gift-giving rules there won’t be any confusion when you go to buy presents for your loved ones.

Conclusion

You might or might not have known these rules beforehand, but it’s time to apply them in practical life. Giving gifts with a good and genuine heart is all you need to do. Christmas and New Year are fast approaching, and you might be planning to give away gifts to your loved ones. So, this coming festive season is the best time to try out these rules and see how you feel about them.