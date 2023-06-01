Hair Transplant In Lahore | What You Need To Know

Before getting a hair transplant in Lahore, a few things you should keep in mind:

Before choosing a method for a hair transplant, it’s important to learn about all the different ones.

Second, look for a well-known surgeon with a lot of experience with the kind of surgery you want.

Third, you should know that hair transplant in Lahore surgery can sometimes go wrong.

Fourth, prepare for surgery and recovery by ensuring your expectations are realistic.

Save money for the surgery since most insurance plans don’t cover hair transplants.

Don’t take any blood-thinning medicines, drink alcohol or smoke. You should also follow any other pre-op instructions your surgeon gives you.

Preparing for and following your surgeon’s instructions on caring for yourself after surgery can help you recover quickly and well.

Where Hair Can Grow Back Throats

There are many places where baldness treatments can do. The main goal of our hair restoration in LAHORE is to give you a fuller head of hair. Still, new developments in the field have also made it possible for us to increase hair density in the following places successfully for hair transplants in Lahore:

Head

Eyebrows

Beard

Sideburns

Post-Operative / Recuperation Guidelines

You’ll need to follow your doctor’s advice if you want a quick, painless, and problem-free recovery from a hair transplant in Lahore. Compared to other hair restoration methods, the ARTAS iX system makes healing faster and more comfortable. Within a few days, you won’t feel any pain when you sleep in the donor area, and you’ll be able to go back to work or do other things. Since the treatment causes much less stress than traditional methods, the pain can control with just Tylenol.

After a FUT (strip) procedure for a hair transplant in Lahore, the wound sutures, so you'll need to take good care of it. For a few weeks, you won't be able to sleep on the donor site, so you'll have to cut back on your activities. Once the scar has healed, you'll need to let your hair grow out to cover up the line.

Downtime for a hair transplant in Lahore

After FUT (Strip Method), you’ll need to rest for a few weeks and wear a bandage on your head for about a week. The stitches take out after a week. During the early stages of recovery, it is common for the person to have some pain, a sore throat, and some swelling in the neck.

With FUE ARTAS iX hair restoration, it takes about two to three days to get back to normal. Compared to traditional hair transplanting methods, this cutting-edge way of restoring hair requires less time off and less stress.

Risks for a hair transplant in Lahore

The strip method, which involves cutting the back of the head, is more dangerous than other methods. Some of the follicles put in may not live, meaning another surgery would be necessary. But this method could lead to problems like infection, serious bleeding, or even scarring that is more obvious.

ARTAS iX FUE:

ARTAS iX FUE has one of the lowest reported rates of complications from hair transplant in Lahore. The robotic device uses a punch to remove the follicle during harvesting each hair. This leaves a small cut that heals quickly. Graft survival is very good with ARTAS.

How to Prepare for a Procedure of hair transplant in Lahore:

Make your hair look good again!

The ARTAS Hair Studio helps you develop a plan for restoring your hair to look as natural as possible. First, we make a 3D digital model of your face and head. Then, we can show you the different hair restoration options and help you choose the one that looks best with your face.

Four weeks before your hair transplant in Lahore, your hair should be about 3/4 of an inch long.

Two to three days before, cut your hair to a length of 1 mm before your ARTAS treatment.

Stop drinking and smoking for a couple of weeks before therapy to get the most out of it.

Please wear loose-fitting clothes so that you are comfortable during the process.

Make sure that a friend or family member will take you home after therapy.

During

When you change your hairstyle in the ARTAS Hair Studio, a digital copy of it sends to the ARTAS system. Before the treatment of hair transplant in Lahore starts, a local anesthetic will numb the area so that you won’t feel much or any pain.

After

You might get a ride home after your hair restoration session. There may be some mild swelling, but it should go away in a few days. Most patients from hair transplant in Lahore say they are doing fine, are sleeping well, and only need Tylenol for pain.